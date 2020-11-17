“That was unfortunate, obviously we gotta catch the football,” Fipp said. “I mean, we’ve got two good returners back there, those guys need to do a better job of fielding the ball. Obviously, in that situation, there was some wind and weather, and all that stuff factors into it. That being said, that’s their job and that’s why those guys are back there, to catch the ball. I still got a lot of confidence in those guys, I know they can do that.”