Third-and-18, Eagles' 10: Sanders gained a yard on a play designed to set up a punt. How did they get there? Well, on first down, Kelce fired a low snap that Wentz again failed to handle cleanly, which, again, Wentz should have handled. On the same play Wentz then, inexplicably, did not pass to Reagor, who was open in the flat. Finally, Sua Opeta, a second-year player making his second career start, whiffed on a block, which resulted in an 8-yard sack. On second down, Wentz threw high to Goedert, who would have had a first down; tough pass and catch but feasible. Lots of blame to share on this one.