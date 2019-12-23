The Eagles’ regular season finale against the 4-11 Giants will kick off at 4:25 p.m. next Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The NFL announced the move during NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast, not long after the Eagles beat the Cowboys 17-9 at home to get one step closer to clinching the NFC East. If the Birds beat the Giants next week, they’ll win the division. They’d also win the division if they they lose to the Giants and the Cowboys lose at home to Washington, in a game that was also flexed to 4:25.
The Giants beat the Redskins 41-35 in overtime this week for their fourth win of the season. Running back Saquon Barkley, who’s battled a high ankle sprain in his sophomore season, logged 279 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
For Eagles fans looking to make the drive up I-95 for Eagles-Giants, ticket prices appeared to start around $90 as of Sunday night. For those watching at home, the game will air on Fox.