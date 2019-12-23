The Eagles’ path to the playoffs got a whole lot easier Sunday night in South Philadelphia. They pulled off a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at home, and now all that stands in their way is the 4-11 Giants at MetLife Stadium. Next Sunday, they’ll take on the New York team and a re-energized-looking Saquon Barkley. The Giants showed a lot of fight Sunday in a 41-35 win in overtime over the Redskins.
- They beat (or tie) the Giants next week.
- They lose to the Giants, and the Cowboys lose to the Redskins.
- Seattle (11-3, and losing to Cardinals as of this posting): Seattle was losing to the Cardinals at the time of this writing, so they’ll likely end the day at 11-4 and fifth place in the conference. The Eagles lost to the Seahawks, 17-9, back in Week 13, and it was an ugly one. As mentioned above, Seattle plays the the 49ers in the regular-season finale, and whoever loses plays the first-place team in the NFC East.
- Minnesota (10-4): The Vikings don’t play the 11-3 Packers until Monday night, but they’re currently sixth place in the conference. In their most recent game against the Eagles, back in Week 6, Minnesota won, 38-20. The Vikings finish their regular season hosting the 7-7 Bears.
- San Francisco (12-3): San Francisco beat the Rams, 34-31, on Saturday to slip back into the No. 1 spot in the NFC West. If they slip from the top spot, they could face the NFC East winner.