The Eagles’ path to the playoffs got a whole lot easier Sunday night in South Philadelphia. They pulled off a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at home, and now all that stands in their way is the 4-11 Giants at MetLife Stadium. Next Sunday, they’ll take on the New York team and a re-energized-looking Saquon Barkley. The Giants showed a lot of fight Sunday in a 41-35 win in overtime over the Redskins.