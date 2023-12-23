Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Expert picks for Christmas Day matchup in Philly

The Eagles might be in a little trouble. At least that’s the sentiment around Philadelphia after the Birds dropped three straight, including Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Drew Lock-led Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the Eagles will be taking on another backup in New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who took over after Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 9. And although the Birds are nearly two-touchdown favorites — the line was at Eagles -13.5 at FanDuel Friday evening — Jalen Hurts & Co. can’t sleep on their division rivals, who they’ll face again in Week 18.

The Giants may be just 5-9, but they had won three straight prior to last week’s setback in New Orleans. And while the Eagles will already be without Darius Slay and Landon Dickerson, three other starters missed practice on Friday: DeVonta Smith, Zach Cunningham, and Nicholas Morrow.

Will the Eagles take care of business at home — in their alternate black uniforms — and beat the Giants on Christmas Day? Or will they wind up looking like lumps of coal in Eagles fans’ stockings? Here’s what the experts from the local and national media are saying ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

No surprises here, as all our beat writers are predicting the Eagles win on Monday. Here’s some of Jeff McLane’s prediction, who sees the Birds coming away with a 30-17 Christmas victory.

DeVito warrants the same amount of concern, but nothing is guaranteed with the way the Eagles have played over the last three weeks. That said, I think this game offers the perfect opportunity to bounce back in front of a festive home crowd. I think the Eagles will win convincingly. Will it look clean enough to please the natives who are only looking to February? Probably not. But you got to start somewhere. Jeff McLane

For the rest of Jeff’s prediction and a look at how the other three see this one playing out, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances at delivering a win on Monday ...

ESPN.com: All 10 of their experts are picking the Eagles over the Giants. NFL.com: All five of their NFL editors are taking the Birds — by double digits. CBS Sports: It’s another clean sweep for the Eagles when picking straight up. All eight of their experts are taking the Eagles, including six who also think they’ll cover the 12-point spread. Sports Illustrated: Once again, it’s all Birds. Each of the seven MMQB writers are predicting an Eagles’ win.

The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia only makes picks against the spread, and he’s taking the Birds to win and cover. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab also only picks against the spread, but he’s taking the Giants and the points. The Athletic: We’re still looking for our first expert to pick an outright loss for the Eagles, but we won’t find it at The Athletic. All 12 of their writers predict the Birds win on Christmas. USA TODAY: Eight more predictions, eight more picking the Eagles.

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both like the Birds, and neither think it will be a particularly close game. Bleacher Report: Their consensus pick is an Eagles win, and five of their seven writers are picking the Birds to cover. Sporting News: Bill Bender of SN has the Eagles winning and covering the spread.

Local media predictions

Here’s a look at who some of the local writers for each team are predicting ...

PhillyVoice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is backing the Birds. Bleeding Green Nation: All nine BGN writers are picking the Eagles. Big Blue View: At Bleeding Green’s Giants counterpart, it’s six for six in favor of ... the Eagles. I’m starting to think we’re not going to find anyone brave enough to pick the Giants straight up. NorthJersey.com: All seven of their writers think the Eagles beat the Giants. Delaware Online: Each of their 11 prognosticators like the Eagles over the Giants.

