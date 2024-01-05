Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Expert picks for regular-season finale

The Eagles’ regular season is almost over. After a 10-1 start, the Birds collapsed, going just 1-4 over in their last five games and losing control of the NFC East with a New Year’s Eve loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

There’s still a chance for the Eagles to capture the top seed in the NFC East with a win on Sunday against the New York Giants — but it requires the 4-12 Commanders to beat the Cowboys. Both games kick off at 4:25 p.m., so the Birds won’t know ahead of time whether they’re still in it or not.

If the Eagles choose to rest their starters for the playoffs, that could dramatically change their odds of beating the Giants, the only team they’ve beaten in their last five games. The Birds are currently 5.5-point favorites on Fanduel.

Will the Eagles head into the playoffs on a high note? Here’s what the experts from the local and national media are saying ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

All of our beat writers are picking the Birds against the Giants on Sunday. Here’s some of Jeff McLane’s prediction...

It’s tough to predict a game in which one team may not end up playing at full strength, but I’ll hold my nose and pick the Birds. A win here may not matter in terms of their seeding, but it could in terms of their dwindling chances in the postseason. Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 24 Jeff McLane

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances at delivering a win on Sunday ...

ESPN.com: Dan Graziano is backing the Birds this week against the Giants. NFL.com: All five experts are picking the Eagles to win. CBS Sports: All eight experts are picking the Birds to win on Sunday, but just two think they’ll cover the spread. Sports Illustrated: It’s all Eagles so far. Each of the seven writers on the MMQB crew is backing the Birds. The Ringer: Sheil Kapadia picks against the spread, and he’s picking the Giants to cover, especially since the Eagles might yank their starters if the Cowboys go up big. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab picks against the spread — and he does not trust the Eagles. The Athletic: No one’s picked the Giants to win outright yet, and that doesn’t change at The Athletic. All 12 writers are picking the Birds to win. USA Today: Five more predictions, five more picking an Eagles win. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles to win and stabilize their game before the playoffs. Bleacher Report: Two panelists picked the Giants to cover the spread but the panel consensus is an Eagles win. Sporting News: Bill Bender is predicting a get-right game for the Birds against the Giants in a win.

Local media predictions

Bergen Record: We have the first two experts picking the Giants straight up! Five of the seven writers at the Record are picking the Birds to win this week. NJ.com: All five writers are picking the Eagles to win this week.

The Eagles will visit the New York Giants in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.