Eagles beat writers make their predictions for Giants game in Week 18

The Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday. Here are our beat writers’ game predictions.

Jeff McLane

The Eagles could have both something and nothing to play for in Sunday’s season finale. In the case of the former, a victory coupled with a Cowboys loss at the Commanders would give them the NFC East crown, a No. 2 seed, and home field through the first two rounds of the playoffs. But a win — no matter the outcome in Landover, Md. — could also stop some of the hemorrhaging from the last five weeks and give Nick Sirianni’s team some momentum heading into the postseason. Style points matter, of course, as the Eagles saw just two weeks ago when they nearly coughed up a 20-3 halftime lead to the Giants. But there’s something to be gained from Sirianni playing his starters straight through — assuming the end result is a workmanlike triumph over a 5-½-point underdog.

There is a gamble in playing it straight, though. Injuries are always a potential cost. And the Eagles aren’t exactly playing confidently enough to presume victory. A fifth loss in the last six games would be worse than limping into the playoffs. It might even compel Las Vegas into making whatever mediocre NFC South team that wins its division be the home favorite against the Eagles. But I’m getting ahead of myself. The guess here is that Sirianni opens the game with his first unit and if word comes at halftime that Dallas is up, he’ll sit quarterback Jalen Hurts and other key starters.

Advertisement

The offense doesn’t have as much to work on than the defense. There have been some positive signs recently in the execution both on the ground and in the air. The Eagles just didn’t have enough plays against the Cardinals and it wasn’t until the conservative play-calling after the onside kick that it started to fall apart. Hurts played some of his best football in the first half and didn’t even log a carry. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is likely out with an ankle injury. But getting Julio Jones more involved last week could hint to what he’s still capable of achieving as a flanker. The Eagles scored 33 points and gained 465 total yards in the first meeting with the Giants. If it wasn’t for three plays — two that could be called flukey — they should have won in a romp.

» READ MORE: Regrading the Eagles: Defense has missed Zach Cunningham — yes, a linebacker! Don’t tell Howie Roseman

But the Giants looked much different with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback once Tommy DeVito was benched at the half. He not only sparked their listless pass offense, but he gave the Eagles fits with his scrambling ability. He had several long runs last week in a close lose vs. the Rams. He might have been running for his life — Taylor was also sacked six times by L.A. — but Matt Patricia has to remind some of his rushers to play contain. It may tempting to pin back the ears considering the Giants are on pace to allow the most sacks per pass in at least the last 30 years. The Eagles somehow managed only one sack two weeks ago. But they have to find a way back to playing sound defense.

Last week was a disaster. The Eagles had some rough performances with Sean Desai in charge, but they mostly came against teams headed to the playoffs. Arizona isn’t headed anywhere and yet Patricia’s unit looked completely unprepared and overmatched. It was a defensive low point. And, frankly, I’m not sure the defense can pull itself out of the hole, especially with the new de facto coordinator still running some of Desai’s scheme while trying to implement some of his own concepts.

It’s tough to predict a game in which one team may not end up playing at full strength, but I’ll hold my nose and pick the Birds. A win here may not matter in terms of their seeding, but it could in terms of their dwindling chances in the postseason.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 24

EJ Smith

The last five weeks have revealed that there are no easy games for the Eagles anymore.

A trip to MetLife Stadium to play the 5-11 New York Giants just before they head off to vacation would seem like one, but this game still feels hard to pin down. The Eagles seem to be pressing, meanwhile the Giants have nothing to lose.

An early Eagles lead could get some Giants players thinking ahead to their flight itineraries, but the Eagles’ scoreboard watching of the Cowboys-Commanders game could lead to them waving the white flag to save starters for the playoffs.

Considering the state of the Eagles’ defense, the Giants should be able to put up points. They managed nearly 400 total yards against the Los Angeles Rams last week with Tyrod Taylor under center and the Rams are six spots higher than the Eagles in defensive DVOA.

The Eagles’ pass rush will once again get a golden opportunity against a shaky Giants offensive line that has conceded the most sacks in the NFL, but the defense’s one-sack performance from the 33-25 win two weeks ago is hard to forget leading into this one.

Offensively, the blitz-heavy approach Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is partial to will be more of the same from what the Eagles saw two weeks ago. If the offense is without DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown could have a productive evening catching quick passes either on screens or underneath routes when the Giants send extra rushers.

As long as the Eagles avoid the turnovers that plagued them in the Week 16 win, they should be able to finish the regular season with a convincing victory. If the Cowboys get out to an early lead against a Commanders team resting starters in hopes of maintaining draft position, they’ll render the Eagles’ game meaningless. If that’s the case and the Eagles turn their focus toward keeping key veterans off the wet, low-quality MetLife turf, the score could stay closer.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 17

» READ MORE: Haason Reddick is seeing more coverage snaps under Matt Patricia: ‘I’m willing to do it’ to win

Olivia Reiner

This is a tricky prediction to make given the playoff seeding implications surrounding this game. The Eagles no longer control their own destiny in the NFC East, as the Dallas Cowboys usurped that power when the Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Now, if the Cowboys win their final game of the season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against the Washington Commanders, they’ll secure that No. 1 seed in the division.

But if the Cowboys lose, the Eagles can earn that top seed with a win against the Giants, which is also on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Sirianni said on Monday that sitting players is a “consideratIon,” but he also said that they’re “going to do whatever [they] need to do to win this game.” Of course, they wouldn’t be able to sit everyone. In my opinion, the Eagles would be foolish to let the chance of securing the top seed in the division slip away because they think that the Cowboys beating the Commanders is a given, so I would imagine that the starters will play a decent amount of the game against the Giants.

So, operating under the assumption that the Eagles will play their starters for the bulk of the game, who wins? The Eagles defense is coming off of an ugly performance against the Cardinals, particularly in the run game, allowing 221 rushing yards and a touchdown on 40 carries. Their personnel deficiencies among their inside linebacking corps are undeniable. Now, they get to face another talented running back in Saquon Barkley and, granted, an inferior offensive line than the Cardinals’ group. I think the potential to get Zach Cunningham (knee) back for the first time in three weeks could benefit the middle-of-the-field defense, which is an indictment of the inside linebackers group this season, considering that general manager Howie Roseman signed him off the street during training camp.

» READ MORE: ‘Pro Bowl is fine. But we want the Super Bowl’: Eagles stars still striving for more

The last time the Eagles faced the Giants, Hurts and the Eagles’ pass protection did a decent job handling their infamous blitz. But a wacky interception thrown while targeting Dallas Goedert, who slipped, and nine penalties for 65 yards nearly derailed a victory. If the Eagles can cut down on the penalties and the mistakes, which they did against the Cardinals, they’re going to make this rematch against the Giants much easier.

The Eagles have one more chance to build up momentum heading into the playoffs. I think they’ll come out on top, but maybe not convincingly enough to completely restore the good vibes.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 29

The Eagles will visit the New York Giants in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.