Eagles stats: D’Andre Swift rewards hefty workload, Jalen Carter’s lack of reps explained, Quez Watkins benched

The Eagles halted their three-game skid Monday with a drama-filled victory Monday over the New York Giants.

Here are fournumbers that help tell the story from the 33-25 win.

1

Just one week after he was scrutinized after Jalen Hurts’ deep attempt intended for him was intercepted, wide receiver Quez Watkins logged only one offensive snap against the Giants. Watkins’ benching ignited more playing time for St. Joseph’s Prep alumnus Olamide Zaccheaus, who played 18 snaps — his most since Week 12 — and veteran Julio Jones, who received 20 snaps.

While Zaccheaus did not have a reception, his on-field efforts were evident. During DeVonta Smith’s 36-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jalen Hurts, Zaccheaus steamrolled through the lone defender, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, standing between Smith and the end zone. Zaccheaus’ block was so forceful that he pancaked Jackson to the grass. Zaccheaus caught some heat on special teams at the beginning of the second half, when he was thrown backwards by Isaiah Simmons, forcing him to collide into returner Boston Scott, who fumbled away the kickoff return.

Last week, coach Nick Sirianni indicated it’d be a week-to-week matter regarding the No. 3 WR spot behind Smith and A.J. Brown. Over 240 offensive snaps this season, Watkins has seven catches for 49 yards and zero touchdowns.

1,000

Following his four-catch, 79-yard outing, Smith has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons. The third-year player is now up to 1,036 receiving yards across 78 catches. His latest score also tied his career-high for touchdowns in a single season (seven).

Despite his latest feats, Smith voiced his overall displeasure with the offense after the Fox Sports broadcast crew captured the team captain in an animated conversation with Sirianni near the end of the game.

“Eleven wins?” Smith said. “We’re not playing good football right now. As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We’re nowhere near that, so no, I’m not happy.

“…There’s a lot more that we can do.”

21

Top draft pick and defensive tackle Jalen Carter appeared in just 21 defensive snaps, his lowest snap total since Oct. 29. Many wondered whether Carter’s noticeable dip in playing time was due to him being penalized for offsides as he attempted to jog off the field before the Giants punted the ball on a fourth down.

But Sirianni said Tuesday that Carter’s lack of playing time wasn’t a form of discipline. When Carter arrived at the sideline, Sirianni barked repeatedly in the direction of the team’s first-round draft pick. Carter eventually was consoled by veteran Brandon Graham, who served as a mediator while the defense was forced back on the field.

“[Graham] was playing a little bit inside there,” Sirianni said. “[Fletcher Cox] was having a really good game. In some of their two-minute drives, we weren’t in some of those five-down packages. So [Carter’s snap count] was more a product of the style of game and who we were playing at that particular time with getting BG on the field, with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. That was what the product was of that, not a result of the penalty.

“We have total faith in [Carter]. He’s had a lot of great moments and great plays throughout this year, and we’re going to continue to need him to do those things to be the type of defense we want to be.”

Through 14 games played, Carter has 29 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble returned for a touchdown.

20

Running back D’Andre Swift — currently with 988 rushing yards across 216 carries — is on pace to exceed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Against the Giants, he had 20 carries for a game-high 92 rushing yards and one touchdown.

It marked just the second time Swift has reached 20 carries this season, and his first time since Week 2 against the Vikings, when he logged a season-high 28 rushes and 175 yards.

“It was real big we got the run game going,” Swift said. “Anytime my number is called, I’m going to try to execute for the team.”

At one point during the second half, fans at Lincoln Financial Field shouted in unison, “run the ball,” while the offense was on the field. The group subsequently voiced its displeasure with boos after the Eagles threw the ball, and it comedically cheered a couple of plays later, when tailback Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a 22-yard gain.

