Eagles fans begged the offense to run the ball in shaky win vs. Giants. Eventually, they got their wish.

The reverberations of an impromptu chant — or perhaps a plea — filled Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night as tension rose about a struggling offense.

Run the ball. Run the ball.

The chant, along with the sarcastic cheer that followed when the Eagles offense eventually obliged, underscored the Eagles’ 33-25 win over the New York Giants Monday evening. The inconsistency and untimely mistakes that have plagued the Eagles offense over the last month once again persisted during the Christmas Day game, and fans clamored for a solution.

Jalen Hurts tossing a pick-6 the drive before sent a pang of anxiety through the stadium as the Eagles’ lead shrunk to just two points at the start of the fourth quarter. The holding penalty charged to Lane Johnson on the offense’s next play turned that anxiety into the chant, which was difficult to ignore for at least most of the Eagles players and coaches.

“Of course you could hear them,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “... I think I could hear that even if I had a double headset on. Sometimes, too, I hear you, but sometimes we got to let Jalen make some calls at the line of scrimmage. Get that chant going and then Jalen’s got to quiet them down.”

Hurts said he heard the chants, but tried to block them out. On third-and-20 two plays later, with the crowd no longer clamoring for a run, Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 32-yard completion that sparked a scoring drive.

“I don’t really pay too much attention it. I’m just trying to operate it,” Hurts said. “…Kind of [got] loud on offense. They’re supposed to get loud for the defense, not us.”

For what it’s worth, Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce claimed they couldn’t make out what the crowd was saying. Kelce was charged with a false start on the series, the second penalty on the offensive line in a four-play span.

“I was very locked in to trying to do my job better than what I was currently doing it,” Kelce said. “I didn’t hear them. But we were doing everything at least semi-decent today offensively. I think we were running the ball, Jalen and the receivers are making a lot of big plays down the field. It’s one of those things where — listen, let’s just keep being balanced.”

However dubious calls to run the ball when facing first-and-20 may be, the pleas were eventually answered and the message vindicated. The Eagles escaped the Linc with a win over the Giants by the skins of their teeth, largely thanks to a fourth quarter in which running out the clock was a higher priority than chasing explosive plays. The team finished with 170 rushing yards, marking the sixth time this season the offense has surpassed 150 rushing yards.

The Eagles reeled off two drives of over four minutes in their final three series, including an eight-play, 90-yard drive that featured a pivotal 22-yard run from Kenneth Gainwell and a 5-yard touchdown run from D’Andre Swift.

Swift finished with 92 rushing yards and one touchdown on 20 attempts, his best production on the ground since Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old broke off a 17-yard run late in the game, hurdling over Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock in the open field.

“Swift was running unbelievably,” Kelce said. “The jump in that same drive was incredible. The guy wasn’t even going low, he was just going to make a tackle and he jumped five feet in the air. That’s what you want it to look like.”

The next drive, leading by five points after a 69-yard touchdown catch from Giants receiver Darius Slayton, the Eagles burned 4 minutes and 12 seconds off the clock. The nine-play series featured seven runs for 43 yards, all of which came from Swift. It also cost the Giants all of their timeouts before Jake Elliott hit a 43-yarder to give the Eagles an eight-point lead with 1:10 remaining.

Considering the Giant’s last-gasp drive finished with a second-down Hail Mary from the Eagles’ 26-yard line as time expired, it’s safe to say the Eagles needed every second of that four-minute drive.

“It was really important,” Sirianni said. “Gosh, it feels like we’ve had a bunch of four-minute drives this year, some of them being successful and sometimes not. We spend a lot of time working on that. Some of those runs by Swift and the offensive line to open it up and the tight ends, it was just a good team effort to take that clock down.”

Kelce added, “I wish that we were able to end it. Listen, you don’t want to put your defense back on the field. I think that we did some really good things, I wish that we would have been able to convert and really end it because we really only needed one more first down and the game is over, right? But it didn’t happen, but I think overall, we’re happy with the way guys played. Guys played hard, we were hitting blocks well.”