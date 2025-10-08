The Giants think A.J. Brown is ‘open a lot’ but are focused on Saquon Barkley. Here’s what they’re saying.

The Eagles lost their first game of the season on Sunday and now they’re gearing up for a short-week, prime-time matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have just one win so far, but they have a new starting quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and NFC East games always have the potential to get weird.

Advertisement

Here’s what the Giants are saying ahead of Thursday night’s game ...

Brian Daboll on A.J. Brown — and the Tush Push

The Eagles offense has been inconsistent in their first five games. Saquon Barkley had just six carries in the loss to the Broncos, and the receivers haven’t fared much better.

With the number of elite skill players the Eagles have on offense, Giants coach Brian Daboll said he wasn’t surprised that A.J. Brown wasn’t getting as many targets — there’s only so much you can do with the one ball.

“You watch all the games, and you watch him when he’s out there get open,” Daboll said. “Big, strong, fast, has good hands, can run any route you want him to run. I’m sure they can throw him the ball as many times as they want. That means Saquon doesn’t get it. Or give it to Saquon, and A.J. doesn’t get it. There’s one ball. They’re all really good players. Smitty [DeVonta Smith], I’ve been around Smitty. I think he’s an exceptional receiver, too.

“Whatever they want to do or think they need to do, that’s what they’ll do. You have to watch the tape. A.J.’s open a lot. Give it to Saquon, he’s got productive yards. You can run a zone read or throw it to Smitty, there’s another thing. There are a lot of weapons, I would say, on that offense, and whatever they choose to do is what they do.”

» READ MORE: Jaxson Dart modeled his game after Jalen Hurts, who thinks the Giants rookie QB is ‘a hell of a player’

Another weapon for the Eagles offense isn’t a specific player. Instead it’s a play.

The team’s signature Tush Push has been a main topic of discussion and as it continues to get scrutinized online, the Eagles continue to find success with it. Now, they’ve made it clear they can do a lot with the play — whether it’s using it in short-yardage circumstances or running a fake Tush Push as they did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’re just getting ready for it,” Daboll said. “They do a number of things off of it now. Been productive for them. Again, there’s only walk-throughs right now, but we’ve got to do a good job trying to defend it.”

Giants focused on stopping Saquon

The last time Barkley was at MetLife Stadium, the running back rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown against his former team in the Eagles’ 28-3 win. Heading into this game, the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence has one main focus: stop the run.

“We’ve really got to do well at stopping the run first and I think everything comes off of that,” Lawrence said. “That’s how they win games. So, the most important thing is stopping the run and the shots after that. On third down, stopping [Eagles quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] from using his legs and things like that, so that’s just what it is.

When asked if he learned anything new from Barkley as an opponent last year, Lawrence responded: “He’s Saquon Barkley, great running back. Just got to do well to attack his O-line, not let him get on our DBs and stay disciplined in your run lanes and I think we’ll have a good day.”

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 6

Although Barkley found plenty of success against his former team last year, the three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t nearly had the same amount of production this season. Barkley is coming off a game that saw him get six carries for 30 yards. However, Daboll is still preparing for an aggressive running game.

“I think you’ve got to prepare the best you can,” Daboll said. “You don’t know how they’re going to play. Obviously, they played a certain way last week. They played a little bit differently, I’d say, weeks before that. But stopping the run will always be important. I’m sure they want to get him the ball as many times as they can. I’m sure they want to get A.J. the ball as many times as they can, Smitty the ball as many times as they can. [Dallas] Goedert, I mean, they’ve got a lot of good football players. Whatever they choose to do is what they’re going to do.”

Abdul Carter looking forward to facing Eagles

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter is ready to compete against the team he grew up rooting for.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” Carter said. “It’s another opportunity for us to get better, come out, play hard.”

The North Philly native, who played for La Salle College High School, was drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants in April, becoming the earliest draft pick for a defensive player from Penn State since 2000.

» READ MORE: Brett Toth ready to fill in with Landon Dickerson out; Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean questionable vs. Giants

Carter had some high praise for Hurts. When asked what makes him such a great quarterback, he responded: “One, I would just say his execution. Then obviously he’s got great players around him. Obviously, when you execute yourself and with great players, you’re going to be a good player.”

So far in the season, Carter has half a sack and 22 pressures, which is ranked 11th in the NFL. He’ll try to add to that against the Eagles.

“They’ve got a good front, but so do we,” Carter said. “So, we just have to come out and attack. That’s what we’ve been doing. I don’t think it’s much into it. As long as we come out and play our game, we should be good.”