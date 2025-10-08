Brett Toth ready to fill in with Landon Dickerson out; Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean questionable vs. Giants

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) has officially been ruled out ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) has also been ruled out. Additionally, defensive tackle Jalen Carter popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a heel ailment and is listed as questionable to play.

Inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee/physically unable to perform) is also listed as questionable for the prime-time game at MetLife Stadium.

Dickerson, 27, exited Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos in the first quarter with a left ankle injury. The Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Dickerson could miss one to two games as he works to get healthy. That’s been a challenge this season for the left guard, who underwent meniscus surgery in his right knee during training camp.

With Dickerson sidelined, Brett Toth is likely to start in his place. Toth, the 29-year-old depth offensive lineman, took over at left guard midgame against the Broncos. He noted that there are benefits to having the full week of practice to prepare like the starter as opposed to coming into the game cold off the bench.

“Getting the reps in practice, obviously,” Toth said Tuesday. “Time on task. We wish the best for [Dickerson] and hope he has a good recovery. You never know. It’s Landon. He pulls off amazing things every day. But yeah, to get out there and get reps with Jordan [Mailata], get reps for Cam [Jurgens] for whatever the situation might be. It’s always going to put you in a better position.”

His prospective first start of the season could come against a talented Giants defensive line, which features defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Giants defense ranks No. 9 in the league in quarterback pressure rate (37.3%). Carter, the No. 3-overall pick out of Penn State, has flashed his pass-rush prowess over the last two weeks, generating a league-high 14 pressures since Week 4.

“Realistically, with that unit, any given play, they can wreck a game,” Toth said. “That’s the reality of it. They’re an unbelievable group and they’re so deep that they find ways to make sure all five are on the field at the same time. That’s easy to notice, how great they really are, and it’s a huge challenge to be able to go against that group.”

Carter, the Eagles’ No. 9-overall pick out of Georgia in 2023, was listed with a heel injury on the final injury report for the first time this season. The defensive tackle has acknowledged that he’s been playing through a shoulder issue that dates back to the offseason. However, Carter had not been on the injury report for nearly two weeks until Wednesday.

Dean, 24, had his practice window opened last week as he eyes a return to action after injuring his patellar tendon in the wild-card round against the Green Bay Packers. He said on Oct. 1 that he was “able to fully go,” even when he was listed as a limited participant in practice.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Dean wouldn’t have a “full-time role” immediately given his lack of practice time with the team this year. He is faced with carving out a job in the defense while Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell have played at a high level at inside linebacker through the first five games of the season.

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is good to go for Thursday’s game. He popped up on the injury report on Monday as an estimated nonparticipant had the Eagles practiced (the team held walk-throughs instead of practices on a short week). However, Barkley shared Tuesday that he was just dealing with “general soreness” following the Broncos game.

Campbell (biceps) and defensive tackle Byron Young (triceps) are also available to play.

Ringo says he ready to grow

For the last two weeks, Kelee Ringo has started at the second outside cornerback spot in place of Adoree’ Jackson.

He might not be going anywhere any time soon. Fangio said Tuesday that he could “possibly” stick with Ringo, the Eagles’ 2023 fourth-rounder out of Georgia, as the starter going forward.

But two days before the game, Ringo wasn’t fixated on whether he’d be making his third start of the season on Thursday.

“I’m not too focused on what [happens] upstairs, what decision’s going to be made,” Ringo said Tuesday. “I’m just going to be ready for whenever that opportunity does come to me, and I’ll be ready for that.”

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound cornerback is getting ready by focusing on his overall improvement. After all, he has plenty of room to grow. In his second start against the Broncos, Ringo conceded three receptions on five targets for 44 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was also in coverage on the Broncos’ successful two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, a quarterback Bo Nix pass to wide receiver Troy Franklin.

“One thing I stand firmly with is there’s nobody that’s going to hold you to a higher standard than you are yourself,” Ringo said. “So of course I’ve got a lot of room to grow. But I definitely would say I’m playing decent. The sky’s the limit for myself. I know what I’m capable of. I just want to continue to grow.”

Ringo lost the starting job opposite Quinyon Mitchell out of training camp to Jackson, the 30-year-old veteran who joined the team in free agency. Ringo had been a core special-teamer and the third-string cornerback behind Jackson and Jakorian Bennett through the first three weeks of the season.

But Jackson went down with a groin injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, and Bennett sustained a pectoral ailment at the end of that game that landed him on injured reserve.

Ringo said he was ready to step in because he continued to stay locked in mentally, even though the competition didn’t go his way in camp.

“I feel like it’s simple as that,” Ringo said. “Just to always be ready for whatever opportunity does come. I feel like the biggest disservice that you could do for yourself is feeling like the opportunity doesn’t come and when it does come, you weren’t preparing yourself for that, you know?

“So just keeping your mindset in the game and understanding that opportunities do come and go. When they do come, make the most of them and continue to strive from there and be confident.”