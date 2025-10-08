Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 6

Four days after they blew a fourth-quarter lead and couldn’t recover, the Eagles are back on the field Thursday night for a prime-time matchup vs. the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Will this be the week the Eagles finally put together four quarters of good football and return to form?

Here’s how our writers see Thursday shaking out …

Jeff Neiburg

It’s a short week for the Eagles, but the drama hasn’t lessened. Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and Jalen Hurts sang Kumbaya during a Monday meeting, hoping to right the wobbling ship that is the Eagles’ unsteady offense.

Will it produce instant results?

Meeting or not, I think the Eagles showed enough positive signs Sunday in the passing game to believe they’re going to score some points Thursday night in New Jersey.

There’s still a lot to be worried about in the running game, especially since Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens have not been their normal selves. Dickerson, of course, is out this week with an ankle injury, but Brett Toth held up solidly in Dickerson’s stead Sunday vs. Denver.

The Giants have a dangerous pass rush, especially from the edges, but the Eagles handled a one-two punch from Denver’s edges well on Sunday, and they’ve historically handled Dexter Lawrence pretty well.

Jaxson Dart has energized a bad football team, but he hasn’t made the Giants much better, especially since he doesn’t have Malik Nabers or Darius Slayton to throw to. They’re 1-4 and coming off a two-score loss to a Saints team they’ll be fighting with for draft positioning. So, maybe Week 5 was a win?

The Eagles, favored by more than a touchdown on the road, should roll.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Giants 16

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley walks off the field after beating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium last year. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Olivia Reiner

Thursday night games are notoriously unpopular among players, but perhaps an opportunity for the Eagles to rip the Band-Aid off after their first loss in a calendar year is just what the doctor ordered.

Better yet, they’ll face the 1-4 Giants, who just fell to the previously-winless New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Eagles will have the greatest advantage when the Giants have the ball. The Giants offense has been terrible situationally this season, ranking last in the league in red zone percentage (31.6%) and third-to-last in third-down percentage (32.3%).

They’ve tried to shake things up recently by naming the rookie Dart as starter. But he struggled in his second outing last week, committing three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) of the Giants’ five total. He’ll face another challenge on Thursday with Slayton (hamstring), who leads the team with 75 receiving yards over the last two games with Nabers injured, expected to be ruled out.

The Giants defense is better than its offense, though, especially up front. Led by Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter, the Giants rank No. 9 in the league in quarterback pressure rate (37.3%). A Dickerson-less Eagles offensive line will have to be sharp against them.

While the Giants defense has been strong in the red zone (57.1%, No. 9 in the league), the Eagles offense is still the best in the NFL in that area of the field (92.3%).

The Eagles haven’t been playing their best football lately — especially on offense — but they should have a chance to get right against their lowly division rival.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 16

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts picks up a big first down in the fourth quarter while playing the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Matt Breen

The Giants look like they finally have a quarterback again in Dart and Cam Skattebo is dynamic in the backfield, but I don’t think they’re ready yet for the Eagles. Barkley says he’s playing Thursday, but I’m concerned about his availability on a short week. And that’s why I think this one will be closer than the 7.5-point spread.

The Eagles will lean on their defense to win as Dart’s options are limited with Slayton joining the already sidelined Nabers. He’ll try to make plays and the Giants proved to be turnover prone with turnovers (two interceptions and three fumbles) on five-straight drives last week. You can’t make mistakes like that against the Eagles, who are top 10 in turnover differential. They’ll make you pay.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 21

