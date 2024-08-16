Eagles-Patriots what we learned: Time to call a winner at right guard position battle. What about cornerback?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Eagles got their second win of the preseason Thursday night, beating the New England Patriots, 14-13.

The majority of the starters watched from the sideline following a joint practice against the Patriots on Tuesday, but there was still plenty to take away from the week.

Here’s what we learned about the Eagles on their trip to New England:

Calling it for Becton

Mekhi Becton’s absence from Thursday’s game speaks volumes in assessing the competition for the starting right guard spot on the Eagles offensive line.

Even if Tyler Steen hadn’t left Thursday night’s game on a cart — the latest of several injury setbacks for the right guard this training camp — the Eagles’ intrigue in Becton has been apparent for weeks. He’s taken all of the first-team reps at right guard since Steen suffered his initial ankle injury in the early days of camp and successfully held off the 2023 third-round pick when he returned from injury about two weeks ago.

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s fair to acknowledge Steen’s play during the summer hasn’t necessitated him losing his hold on the starting spot as much as his availability has. The former Alabama left tackle has been inconsistent, but played well in the preseason opener and went by mostly unnoticed in his two series of action before getting hurt on Thursday.

Once Steen is healthy, it will be interesting to see where he fits on the flow chart of offensive line depth options. He’s somewhat reminiscent of Jack Driscoll; a starting tackle from the Southeastern Conference who the Eagles viewed as a guard because of modest arm length. Driscoll eventually became an important reserve at tackle and guard for the Eagles. Perhaps Steen could follow a similar path.

Even if he stays at guard, Steen’s next battle will be with Fred Johnson. During his postgame news conference, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni singled out the reserve tackle as one player who has shown significant growth this offseason. If Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata go down with injury, the choice would be between Fred Johnson or bringing Steen in — either at tackle or facilitating Becton bumping outside to his former position.

Cornerback call?

I’m not quite ready to call the other position battles in camp, particularly the cornerback competition.

Yes, Isaiah Rodgers seems to be in the lead. The 26-year-old has gotten the most snaps with the first-team defense the last few weeks and played fewer snaps than Kelee Ringo and Quinyon Mitchell, his primary competition for the outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.

Rodgers’ quick hook could suggest he’s running away with the job like Becton, but it could also come down to the Eagles wanting their green corners to get some experience. As has been apparent this preseason, Ringo, 22, has the physical traits to be a quality starting cornerback in due time, but refining his technique will be the determining factor on whether he reaches that potential. He’s looked much improved this preseason, allowing just one 12-yard catch on his four targets Thursday night, according to Pro Football Focus.

Time on task is important for Mitchell for a different reason: He’s getting acclimated to his new role working out of the slot in the defense’s nickel package and bumping back outside in base defense. It could very well be his job description come Week 1, so it makes sense to get the 23-year-old rookie live reps in the preseason.

Rodgers’ experience and volume of first-team reps make him impossible to discount. He could certainly be the starter Week 1 and necessitate Mitchell to work on the inside at least part of the time. I just wouldn’t write anything in pen just yet.

Ready for it?

The window has all but closed on the Eagles’ offensive starters getting some action in the preseason.

It likely closed after last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, when Sirianni decided to hold the group back because of the wet field conditions at M&T Bank Stadium. Tuesday’s joint practice heavily featured the first-team units, so Sirianni stuck with the typical approach of resting the starters for the game. Next Saturday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings is usually reserved for roster battles, meaning Jalen Hurts won’t see a live rush until he takes the field at Corinthians Arena in Brazil when they face the Green Bay Packers in the season opener on Sept. 6.

Is that a concern? The Eagles’ recent history suggests it shouldn’t be. They are 3-0 in season openers under Sirianni and have gotten off to fast starts each of the last two seasons despite very limited preseason playing time. That said, this is the first time the group is learning a truly new offensive system. With how much scrutiny the offense will face and how imperative a fast start may be to reversing course from last season’s collapse, it’s fair to point out things are a bit different this year.

“The main goal is to make sure we’re winning that first game,” Sirianni said Thursday night. “We’re ready for that first game and continue to build off that first game. You want to look as pretty as you possibly can, as clean as you possibly can that first game because clean football is what helps you win that first game, but the main goal at the end of the day is to score more points than the other team.”

Dean’s deserving

The old adage “Jobs are won and lost in the preseason” is often more applicable to the competitions that happen toward the bottom of the roster, but it also applies to the linebacker spots for the Eagles.

Devin White is nailed on for one of the starting spots going into the regular season. Outside of that, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have all had moments good enough to stake a claim for playing time.

Dean’s performances in New England may have shown defensive coordinator Vic Fangio enough to earn at least a rotational role in the defense. He had a pass-breakup that led to a Baun interception in joint practices and was rock solid dropping into coverage during the preseason game. That’s an important step for Dean, who had bright moments going downhill as a blitzer and against the run early in training camp while struggling a bit going backward.

Dean’s lowlight came in the team’s public practice a few weeks ago, when he got shaken by Kenny Gainwell after the running back caught a pass out of the backfield. Outside of that rough practice, Dean’s had an encouraging summer.

“I feel like I’ve had a good camp,” Dean said after the game. “I probably had one real bad practice, but other than that, I feel like I’ve been getting better.”

Stock report

Let’s do another quick round of stock up/downs.

Stock up

Avonte Maddox, CB: Not only did Maddox end the Patriots’ first drive with an interception in the end zone, he did so from a safety alignment. Maddox is firmly behind Mitchell at slot cornerback and might get overtaken by Cooper DeJean at some point, too, but the Eagles are pretty thin at safety behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. Having Maddox making plays as their primary backup is an encouraging sign.

The rookie linemen: Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon have shown enough to earn their roster spots. Keegan looks noticeably comfortable working combo blocks up to the second level in the run game and has been a steady pass protector as well. McMahon made the type of blocks in space that you’d expect from an undersized center, springing Will Shipley for a 19-yard gain on a screen pass in the second quarter.

E.J. Jenkins, TE: Jenkins’ stellar camp continued on Thursday night, when he had five catches for 47 yards. The converted receiver may not be as reliable a blocker as some of the others competing for the third tight end spot, but based solely on production this summer, it appears to be his job to lose.

Stock down

James Bradberry, DB: Bradberry’s willingness to play a new position deep into two preseason games is commendable, but his learning curve hit a snag in very visible fashion on Thursday night. Bradberry was caught out of position on a zone read that led to Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye running free for a touchdown from 4 yards out. He also missed an open-field tackle against New England receiver Ja’Lynn Polk earlier in the series.

C.J. Uzomah, TE: The race for the third tight end spot would seemingly have favored Uzomah, who has plenty of NFL experience and the size (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) to be an inline blocking tight end. Thursday night was an important opportunity for Uzomah, especially with Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam sidelined with injury. The fact that he was overshadowed does not bode well for his chances of making the roster.