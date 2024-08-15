Eagles grades: Cornerbacks earn high marks, while the offensive line struggles in win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 14-13 win over the New England Patriots:

Quarterback: B

Kenny Pickett started and played the entire first half. The Patriots had about half of their defensive starters for a few series. Pickett completed 11-of-13 passes, but for only 67 yards, which was only slightly better than his yards per attempt in the first preseason game. Pickett had a chance to complete a downfield throw when receiver John Ross got open on his first pass, but overthrew him. He later had a third-down completion to Ross. Pickett was often under siege and was sacked four times. He seemed to be dropping his eyes as the first half wore on and often stepped up into pressure. But it was hard to completely blame him considering his receivers and protection.

Tanner McKee took over in the third quarter. He was pulled before the fourth in favor of Will Grier, but returned. He was more effective than Pickett. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 140 yards. He had better protection, but also looked more comfortable in the pocket. Could he overtake Pickett for the No. 2 job? Based upon production, there’s an argument to be made.

Running back: B-

Kenneth Gainwell played the Eagles’ first few drives. He had three carries for 8 yards and three catches for 10 yards. Gainwell will open the season behind starter Saquon Barkley, but rookie Will Shipley could overtake him if he can improve his blocking in blitz pickup. Shipley rushed five times for 15 yards, but he had some highlights as a receiver. He picked up 19 yards on a screen pass.

Tyrion Davis-Price led the Eagles with 28 rushing yards on four carries. Kendall Milton had a nifty little catch and run for a first down in the fourth. He later ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Receiver / Tight end: C-

Rookie receiver Johnny Wilson didn’t suit up because he entered the concussion protocol following Tuesday’s joint practice. Ross and Britain Covey started on the outside. Ross got behind the outside cornerback on an early deep route, but Pickett’s pass was too long. He converted a third down with a 9-yard grab over the middle. Covey had just one catch for 5 yards, but he exited early.

Jacob Harris was the third receiver. He didn’t see the ball much, and when he did in the third quarter he couldn’t hang onto a McKee pass thrown slightly behind him.

Receiver Joseph Ngata had maybe his best preseason game in two seasons. He finished with five catches for 88 yards. He had a nice 23-yard snag on a McKee back shoulder pass in the third. Rookie Ainias Smith was on the field a fair amount, but he was targeted only a few times. He did catch the game-winning two-point conversion from McKee. The fifth-rounder may struggle to make the team.

C.J. Uzomah and E.J. Jenkins were the first two tight ends with Grant Calcaterra (shoulder) and Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) sidelined. Blocking is supposed to be Uzomah’s calling card, but he had a couple of loose attempts in the run game. Jenkins has made the most of his increased playing time. He may not make the final roster, but he can catch the football. He had five receptions for 47 yards.

Offensive line: C

Mekhi Becton has all but wrapped up the starting right guard spot. He didn’t dress along with the rest of the first unit O-line. Tyler Steen did and started at right guard. He seemed to hold up fine through the Eagles’ first three possessions. But Steen left late in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He hasn’t looked 100 percent since returning from the initial ankle injury that kept him out of training camp for about a week.

Brett Toth started at center before sliding over the right tackle. His versatility could guarantee him a roster spot. Fred Johnson and Darian Kinnard started at left and right tackle, respectively. They didn’t stand out, which is always a good thing for O-linemen. Johnson was the first of the O-linemen to get yanked, which suggested he’s on the path to making the 53-man roster.

Rookie Trevor Keegan started at left guard. He got pushed around a little and had a false start just before halftime, but he also had some good run blocks. Dylan McMahon took over at center when Toth moved to right tackle. The rookie did well to create a running lane for Shipley on a 19-yard screen pass. He got called for holding several plays later. The Eagles failed to convert a pair of fourth-and-1 tries — one via tush push — in the third.

With Matt Hennessy out with an unknown injury, Nick Gates got more playing time at guard. Max Scharping jumped in at left tackle after Johnson’s night was over. He allowed two sacks on his first series. Yikes.

Defensive line: B+

Defensive end Bryce Huff was the only starting D-lineman to suit up with the Patriots starting most of their first-unit offense. He played two series. On the first play, he notched a run stop from the backside. On the next, he ran down a screen pass. A drive later, Huff tacked on another tackle. He had only a few rush attempts, but answered some questions about his run defense. The Eagles dominated the Patriots up front in the joint practice, recording 14 sacks on 42 pass plays. But the reserve D-line didn’t generate close to that amount of pressure two days later.

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith started opposite Huff and was quiet until he committed a roughing-the-passer penalty in the second. He played into the second half and like last week, got to the quarterback for a sack late in the third. Jalyx Hunt played a bunch on the edge opposite Smith. He was around the ball a few times and tallied three stops. He seemed to struggle as a pass rusher. Patrick Johnson, last week’s hero, had a few strong outside rushes.

Defensive tackles Marlon Tuipulotu and Moro Ojomo logged a bunch of snaps in the interior. They plugged holes up the middle and contributed to a defense that held the Patriots to a 3.1-yard rushing average. P.J. Mustipher may have been the Eagles’ best interior run stopper of the night. Thomas Booker flashed, as well, and had a late sack. Edge Terrell Lewis had a sack of his own a few plays later.

Linebacker: B+

All the Eagles’ off-ball linebackers played. Devin White and Zack Baun started. They have been the primary two starters throughout camp, and are one step closer to securing those spots. White played with aggression and got an early hook. Baun shot through the line for a couple of run stops.

Nakobe Dean was the third man up. He led the Eagles with five tackles. Dean couldn’t wrap up a ballcarrier ahead of the Patriots’ first touchdown. But he read a screen pass for no gain. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. took most of his snaps alongside Dean. The rookie had a missed open field tackle, but he made some noise in the Patriots backfield vs. the run and as a blitzer. He had only one tackle, though. Brandon Smith, back after missing time with a concussion, recovered the game-ending fumble after a bad Pats snap.

Cornerback: A

Isaiah Rodgers started at left cornerback. He’s getting closer to the starting job on the right side. Unless Quinyon Mitchell starts there in base personnel. But when Mitchell moves into the slot, Rodgers seems to have the nod over Kelee Ringo to be Darius Slay’s partner on the outside. Mitchell didn’t see many passes thrown in his direction, which suggested the rookie was doing his job. He did well to hold his block on an early Patriots screen pass.

Ringo was tested often. He allowed a 12-yard completion on a dig route. But he followed a few plays later with a pass breakup on a go route. Ringo nearly got beat on a deep post in the third quarter, but Patriots receiver Javon Baker couldn’t make the diving grab.

Josh Jobe committed pass interference penalty in the third quarter. He nearly had a diving interception in the fourth and subsequently left with an injury. He looks to be on the outside of the roster bubble. Eli Ricks may be Jobe’s main competitor if the Eagles are to keep five cornerback-only corners.

Safety: B+

Avonte Maddox and James Bradberry started. Maddox got sucked in by play-action and was late to cover Pats tight end Austin Hooper on an early crosser. But he rebounded several plays later and stepped in front of Hooper for an interception in the end zone. Maddox’s versatility should secure him a roster spot.

The Bradberry safety experiment may have hit a speed bump. He stuck his nose into the scrum and assisted on a couple early run stops. He also made a good read on a second-quarter swing pass, but missed the open-field tackle. That Patriots drive ended when rookie quarterback Drake Maye waltzed into the end zone on a zone read. It looked like Bradberry was out of his gap.

Tristin McCollum had a late pass breakup.

Special teams — C

The Eagles’ kick cover unit was again shaky. It allowed a 53-yard kick return in the fourth. They were a little better on the Pats’ punt returns, although former Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor had a decent 15-yard return. Ben VanSumeren did well as the first man down on one of Braden Mann’s early punts.

With Covey given the night off returning punts, Ross was first to take his place. Ainias Smith had been the backup, but he struggled in the preseason opener. Ross did better on kick returns and averaged 34 yards on two tries. But he left with a concussion that he apparently suffered on his final return.

Punter Braden Mann handled kickoffs. Jake Elliott, meanwhile, made both of his field-goal attempts from 42 and 38 yards.

Coaching: B

Coach Nick Sirianni, to no surprise, elected to rest his entire starting offense after a productive joint practice. Quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. won’t play in a preseason finale either and thus won’t see their first live action until the season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did choose to play some of his starters, or at least most of the guys that are still competing for spots. His other units mostly played sound football against a Patriots offense that won’t remind anyone of the groups once led by Tom Brady. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn’t dazzle with his play calling, but that was by design. The real deal is just weeks away. His unit seemed to be orderly and there weren’t many issues with time management and substitutions.