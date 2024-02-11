Source: Eagles grant Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade

The Eagles granted Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade going into the offseason, according to a league source confirming an NFL Network report Sunday.

The 29-year-old edge rusher is entering the final year of a three-year contract and is seeking a new deal. Reddick has 27 sacks in the last two seasons, leading the Eagles in each of those years and ranking sixth in the NFL over that span.

The Eagles go into the offseason with both Reddick and fellow edge rusher Josh Sweat on the final year of their contracts with several needs at other positions. Reddick, a Camden native who went to Haddon Heights before going to Temple, signed a deal worth up to $45 million with the Eagles in 2022 but quickly outperformed his annual earnings. According to overthecap.com, Reddick’s average annual value ranks 17th among edge rushers despite being one of the league’s most productive pass rushers in the last two seasons.

The indication is the Eagles are looking for a deal that facilitates Reddick getting the extension he wants elsewhere with the necessary draft compensation and cap considerations in return. The team has three picks in the first two rounds of the draft and 2022 first-round pick Nolan Smith already in the building, although the former Georgia standout had a quiet rookie season.

The Eagles have just over $20 million in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com. They can also clear roughly $14 million by releasing veteran safety Kevin Byard this offseason.

» READ MORE: Is Haason Reddick underpaid by the Eagles? The sack leader responds: ‘Y’all know what’s going on’

Reddick missed the first two practices of training camp last summer with a groin injury and, once he returned, said his play “speaks for itself” when asked about his contract situation.

“I mean, (laughs), I ain’t gonna sit here and ... like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said when asked directly if he’s underpaid. “I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly.”

The combination of Reddick and Sweat has given the Eagles one of the best edge-rushing duos in the NFL the last two seasons. Sweat, 26, has 17.5 sacks in the last two seasons. Sweat had 70 pressures this season, ranking 14th among edge rushers according to Pro Football Focus. Sweat signed a three-year contract extension in 2021 worth up to $42 million.