Source: Eagles hire ex-Vikings assistant Chris Kuper to replace offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland

The Eagles have their replacement for longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

A league source confirmed an NFL Network report that the Eagles are hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper for the same role in Philadelphia. Kuper’s contract with Minnesota expired after the season and the team did not retain him, according to The Athletic.

Kuper, 43, had been the line coach for the Vikings since 2022 and crossed paths there with new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion in 2023, when Mannion was on the roster as a quarterback.

Kuper, who was drafted in the fifth round in 2006 and played guard for the Denver Broncos for eight seasons, also worked as an assistant offensive line coach under Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when Fangio was the head coach in Denver from 2019 to 2021.

Kuper has big shoes to fill. Stoutland was the Eagles’ offensive line coach from 2013 to 2025 and was widely regarded as the best line coach in the NFL. Stoutland announced his departure from the Eagles last week. The Eagles are moving to a new scheme under Mannion, and while Stoutland was offered a chance to return as offensive line coach, according to a source, he wasn’t going to have the role of run game coordinator and ultimately decided to step away from coaching with the Eagles.

The Eagles’ offensive line took a dramatic step back in 2025, mostly because of injuries. Lane Johnson missed half the season, and Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens were never or rarely fully healthy and did not have the same impact as in previous seasons. The futures of Johnson and Dickerson could be up in the air, and the Eagles could be forced to replace one or two key parts of the line, or at the very least need to start planning for replacements via the draft or free agency.

Kuper’s hiring marks the fourth new offensive coach in the building, a process that started when the Eagles hired Mannion on Jan. 29. They also hired former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to be the pass game coordinator and hired Green Bay wide receivers coach Ryan Mahaffey as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach.