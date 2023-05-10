Eagles to host Giants on Christmas Day

Cancel those Christmas travel plans, Eagles fans.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they will host NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, on Dec. 25 at Lincoln Financial Field (4:30 p.m.).

The game will mark just the third time that the Eagles have played on Christmas Day. The Eagles won both of their previous Christmas Day clashes. In 2006, Jeff Garcia and the Birds defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 23-7, while the Eagles, bolstered by a defensive touchdown from Derek Barnett, defeated the Oakland Raiders, 19-10, in 2017.

The marquee timeslot would seem to be yet another reward for the Eagles’ breakout 2023 season, which ended with a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles, who finished 14-3 last season, are expected to be strong contenders to come out of the NFC again led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts and a deep roster around him.

Last season, the Eagles defeated the rival Giants in all three meetings, including a 38-7 rout in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Eagles are 93-88-2 against the Giants all-time.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday night on NFL Network at 8 p.m.