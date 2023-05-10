2023 NFL schedule: Release date, Eagles games, and everything else you need to know

When will the NFL schedule be released?

That’s the question Eagles fans have been asking since the Birds’ disappointing loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs back in February. After an avalanche of rumors and leaks, including one widely-shared scheduling nugget from Jason Kelce’s mom, fans will finally be able to figure out their travel plans.

The NFL will officially release its full 2023 schedule Thursday night at 8 p.m., which shows unveiling and dissecting nearly every game on both the NFL Network and ESPN. The season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 7, with the Chiefs hosting the annual NFL kickoff game.

The NFL will release a handful of matchups Wednesday morning, including five international games, a few matchups on Fox and CBS, and the highly-anticipated Black Friday game on Amazon’s Prime Video, which may feature the Eagles taking on the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of the 2023 NFL schedule:

When will the full NFL schedule be released?

The NFL will announce the full 2023 NFL schedule on the NFL Network Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Longtime NFL Network Rich Eisen and Philadelphia-native Colleen Wolfe will host a three-hour special breaking down the entire regular season schedule, division by division. They’ll be joined by former NFL players Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

NFL+, the NFL’s subscription streaming platform, will have its own coverage of the schedule release at 8 p.m., hosted by Andrew Siciliano alongside analyst Daniel Jeremiah and former running back Mark Ingram. They’ll be joined by three current NFL players — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson and New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Cam Jordan.

ESPN will air a two-hour special Thursday night at 8 p.m., featuring NFL Live’s Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, who will be joined by NFL insider Field Yates. NFL Live will also exclusively reveal one Monday Night Football game at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

What will be different about the NFL schedule this year?

2023 is the first season under a new 11-year deal with its TV and streaming partners worth over $100 billion. Here’s what’s new this season:

Black Friday game: For the first time, the NFL will schedule a game on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving, which will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. Last week, NBC’s Peter King reported Eagles vs. New York Giants is the frontrunner to land that slot, but no official announcement has been made. Teams can appear on Thursday Night Football more: Speaking of Amazon, NFL teams can now appear twice a year on Thursday Night Football, up from just once last season. Eagles might have more games on CBS: Fox will still air the bulk of NFC games, and CBS will once again predominately air AFC games, but the way games are chosen will be completely different. Fox and CBS will get a unspecified number of games featuring teams they’ve identified in their conferences (think Dallas Cowboys for Fox and Kansas City Chiefs for CBS), and the rest are “jump balls,” according to Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning. So more AFC games may air on Fox, and vice-versa. Flex scheduling comes to Monday Night Football: Starting this season, ESPN will be eligible to flex Sunday games into Monday night between Week 14 and Week 17. Teams must be given 12 days notice, meaning the NFL would have to make a decision by Tuesday a week ahead of time. Three Monday Night Football doubleheaders: ESPN and ABC will air three side-by-side doubleheaders in 2023, up from one last season. If it’s handled like last season, the start times will be staggered — one game will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern on CBS, and another will start at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Five international games: We already know half the teams playing in international games this season — the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in Germany, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium. There will be no Mexico City game this season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Which teams will the Eagles play in 2023?

While we won’t know all the dates until tomorrow night, we do know all the Eagles’ opponents for the 2023 season.

Thanks to their Super Bowl run, the Eagles enter the 2023 season facing the most difficult schedule, with 12 of their 17 games against opponents who made the playoffs last season. In addition to playing the NFC West and AFC East, the Birds will face last year’s division winners in the NFC North (Minnesota Vikings), the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and AFC West (Chiefs).

The Eagles will also play an extra road game this season, after landing an extra home game at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

Eagles home games: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings. Eagles away games: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs.

Did Jason Kelce’s mom reveal one Eagles game?

Move over Adam Schefter, Donna Kelce is out here breaking news. Maybe.

Last week on her Facebook page, Kelce dished that the Eagles highly-anticipated Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium. A screenshot of the post was shared widely on Twitter Tuesday afternoon by @NerdingOnNFL, which tracks NFL schedule rumors.

Kelce also wrote the Chiefs will face the Chicago Bears in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park in one of five international games. It would mark the first time Frankfurt has hosted an NFL game (last year the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played a game in Munich), but NBC’s Peter King reported on Monday the Chiefs “requested that the Chicago game not be played overseas.”

She also offered some 2024 scheduling news — the Chiefs will return to Germany to play a game, and the “expected” opponent will be the Carolina Panthers.