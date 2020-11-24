But Lurie has to also account for the downward slide of his franchise, from title to second-round playoff exit, to first-round ouster, to this season, which only still has meaning because the 2020 NFC East is one of the worst divisions ever. He needs to look to the future, to quarterback Carson Wentz’s contract, which has him likely tied to the Eagles through 2022, and decide if Roseman was chiefly responsible for the demise, or if he can be the one to resurrect them.