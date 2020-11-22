Pederson said what he said after a 22-17 loss in Cleveland in which Wentz threw that pick-six as well as another red-zone interception. HIs 14 interceptions are as many as he threw in the last two seasons combined. His 18 total turnovers also lead the league. Only three NFL teams had more than his 16 giveaways as he took the field in Cleveland, and he was the lowest-rated passer and least-accurate passer in the league among starters with at least 250 throws.