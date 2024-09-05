Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox return to Eagles ... as stars of the team’s season hype video

Eagles season is just one more day away. After a long offseason, excitement around the Birds is still high, even with the Eagles far away in São Paulo.

Two of the Birds’ longest-tenured legends, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, retired after last season. But they are front and center in the Eagles’ star-studded season hype video, which opens with a phone call between the two of them.

The video plays a capoeira track in the background and has a number of references to Brazil — including a bit where Nick Sirianni gives Dom DiSandro a new jacket with the Brazilian flag, instead of the Italian flag, which he usually wears.

It’s simple in overall concept, with various Eagles and Eagles fans using “yo” in different scenarios. There’s no big speech or voice-over. In a few spots, it deviates from the formula, with Jordan Mailata piping in with his own correction to a more Australian “oy,” and Howie Roseman using “yo” to get the camera out of the room while he’s on the phone wheeling and dealing.

The video ends with Kylie Kelce shoving Jason’s feet off a desk.

It’s enjoyable, with funny bits and appearances from most of the Eagles, including comedian Shane Gillis, and it lightens the mood to start the season.

One more sleep, everyone!