Eagles
Eagles vs. Packers predictions: Our writers make their picks for a Week 1 matchup in Brazil

The Birds are in Brazil to face Green Bay in the NFL’s first game in South America. Which team will return home victorious?

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, practices on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 ahead of the game against the Green Bay Packers at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, practices on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 ahead of the game against the Green Bay Packers at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer
The Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night in their first game of the season.

  1. The Eagles, who are technically the home team in this one, are slight favorites in their season opener, which will be the NFL’s first game in South America.

  2. Three of our four writers are predicting Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will fall to the Packers at Corinthians Arena.

  3. Despite that, all four believe the Eagles will win double-digit games and return to the playoffs after a disappointing end to last season.