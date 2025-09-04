Eagles release hype video for Cowboys game — but these fan edits and Brian Dawkins clip also work

The Eagles play a game tonight, and that can only mean one thing: hype videos.

From the team’s official edit to fan cuts from around the region, Eagles fans were spoiled with an overabundance of hype videos before the Super Bowl back in February. And for the Birds’ season opener against a hated division rival in the Dallas Cowboys ... they’re back!

Advertisement

First up, we’ll take a look at the Eagles’ official team hype video, which was a trip down memory lane and a look back at some of the biggest moments of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry while hammering home one simple message: toughness.

While it’s a great intro to the season and tonight’s NFC East matchup — Landon Dickerson leading the team in a ‘[Bleep] the Cowboys!" cheer never gets old — it was lacking some of the fireworks of past years, like a big-name narrator, especially considering the team is coming off a Super Bowl and opening the season against a rival.

» READ MORE: Eagles odds: Birds are favorites vs. Cowboys — and to win the NFC East — but not to win the Super Bowl

If that’s not enough for you, there’s no shortage of fan-made videos flying around the internet to get the blood flowing before kickoff.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 1: What you need to know and a prediction

» READ MORE: What they’re saying: Joe Montana joins Jalen Hurts ranking debate; former Eagles Super Bowl champ says Bucs will unseat Birds

If that’s still not doing it for you, maybe this clip of Brian Dawkins firing himself up before a game will get you ready to run through a wall. Just please don’t actually do that; it hurts.