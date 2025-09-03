Eagles odds: Birds are favorites vs. Cowboys — and to win the NFC East — but not to win the Super Bowl
Plus, can Jalen Hurts capture MVP? And will Saquon Barkley repeat as offensive player of the year? Here are odds ahead of the opener.
After the Eagles put an end to the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-peat dreams, the defending Super Bowl champions are back in action on Thursday night against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.
From the Birds’ chances on Thursday Night Football to Eagles players winning year-end awards and, of course, the Super Bowl, here are some of the latest odds for the upcoming season at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 1 odds
The last time the Eagles and the Cowboys met, Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in a dominant 41-7 win to clinch the NFC East — and that was with Kenny Pickett under center. Barkley led the way, rushing for 167 yards after Jalen Hurts was injured the week before in a loss to Washington. That came after another big win over the Cowboys in their first matchup of season.
Of course, this year’s Dallas team looks a little different from the one the Eagles beat up on last year: Dak Prescott is back. Micah Parsons is gone. Still, both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Eagles favored by more than a touchdown.
Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-120); Eagles -8.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Cowboys (+340); Eagles (-430)
Total: Over/under 47.5
Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-115); Eagles -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Cowboys (+330); Eagles (-425)
Total: Over/under 47.5
NFC East odds
The Eagles won the NFC East for the second time in three years — and third in five years — last season. But the division has not seen a repeat winner since the Eagles won four straight from 2001-04.
This year, they’ll try to end that 21-year drought and they’re favorites to pull it off. The Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders follow suit in both sportsbooks.
Eagles: -145
Commanders: +220
Cowboys: +700
New York Giants: +1700
Eagles: -145
Commanders: +200
Cowboys: +850
Giants: +1800
Conference odds
The Eagles secured their trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX by defeating the Commanders in a lopsided 55-23 NFC championship game win. The Birds rushed for seven touchdowns and forced four turnovers in that win, claiming their fifth conference title.
And just like in the division, the Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC again. The Green Bay Packers, with their latest big addition in Parsons, are neck and neck with the Detroit Lions for the second highest odds to win, after losing twice to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round of the playoffs
Eagles: +370
Packers: +650
Lions: +650
San Francisco 49ers: +850
Los Angeles Rams: +950
Commanders: +1000
Eagles: +350
Packers: +600
Lions: +650
49ers: +900
Commanders: +900
Rams: +1000
Super Bowl odds
Despite a dominant end to the season — including in their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — the Eagles are not the favorite to repeat.
Baltimore Ravens: +650
Eagles: +700
Buffalo Bills: +750
Chiefs: +800
Bills: +600
Ravens: +600
Eagles: +700
Chiefs: +850
MVP odds
In terms of MVP odds for both FanDuel and DraftKings, Jalen Hurts’ chances of winning are quite low. The Super Bowl MVP doesn’t crack the top-five, falling behind Washington’s sophomore quarterback.
Lamar Jackson: +490
Josh Allen: +500
Patrick Mahomes: +600
Jayden Daniels: +1000
Jordan Love: +1600
Jalen Hurts: +2000
…
Saquon Barkley: +6000
Lamar Jackson: +550
Joe Burrow: +600
Josh Allen: +600
Patrick Mahomes: +700
Jayden Daniels: +850
Jordan Love: +1600
Jalen Hurts: +2000
…
Saquon Barkley: +6000
Offensive player of the year odds
After his historic season, Barkley took home the award for the NFL’s offensive player of the year. Heading into this season, the three-time Pro Bowler is the favorite to win again. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Jahmyr Gibbs are also among the favorites.
Saquon Barkley: +650
Ja’Marr Chase: +800
Justin Jefferson: +1200
…
A.J. Brown: +4000
Saquon Barkley: +750
Ja’Marr Chase: +850
Jahmyr Gibbs: +1000
…
A.J. Brown: +5000
Defensive player of the year odds
Parsons is a clear favorite for defensive player of the year. However, there are a few Eagles players fans can bet on for a great payout.
Micah Parsons: +500
Aidan Hutchinson: +750
Myles Garrett: +850
…
Jalen Carter: +2200
…
Zack Baun: +6000
Micah Parsons: +600
Aidan Hutchinson: +750
Myles Garrett: +850
T.J. Watt: +950
…
Jalen Carter: +2200
