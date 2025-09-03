Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles odds: Birds are favorites vs. Cowboys — and to win the NFC East — but not to win the Super Bowl

Plus, can Jalen Hurts capture MVP? And will Saquon Barkley repeat as offensive player of the year? Here are odds ahead of the opener.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs exchange some words during last year's matchup in Dallas.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs exchange some words during last year's matchup in Dallas.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

After the Eagles put an end to the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-peat dreams, the defending Super Bowl champions are back in action on Thursday night against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

From the Birds’ chances on Thursday Night Football to Eagles players winning year-end awards and, of course, the Super Bowl, here are some of the latest odds for the upcoming season at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 1 odds
NFC East odds
Conference odds
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year odds
Defensive player of the year odds

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 1 odds

The last time the Eagles and the Cowboys met, Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in a dominant 41-7 win to clinch the NFC East — and that was with Kenny Pickett under center. Barkley led the way, rushing for 167 yards after Jalen Hurts was injured the week before in a loss to Washington. That came after another big win over the Cowboys in their first matchup of season.

Of course, this year’s Dallas team looks a little different from the one the Eagles beat up on last year: Dak Prescott is back. Micah Parsons is gone. Still, both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Eagles favored by more than a touchdown.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-120); Eagles -8.5 (-102)

  2. Moneyline: Cowboys (+340); Eagles (-430)

  3. Total: Over/under 47.5

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-115); Eagles -8.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Cowboys (+330); Eagles (-425)

  3. Total: Over/under 47.5

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the NFC championship game.
Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the NFC championship game.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

NFC East odds

The Eagles won the NFC East for the second time in three years — and third in five years — last season. But the division has not seen a repeat winner since the Eagles won four straight from 2001-04.

This year, they’ll try to end that 21-year drought and they’re favorites to pull it off. The Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders follow suit in both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

  1. Eagles: -145

  2. Commanders: +220

  3. Cowboys: +700

  4. New York Giants: +1700

DraftKings

  1. Eagles: -145

  2. Commanders: +200

  3. Cowboys: +850

  4. Giants: +1800

Conference odds

The Eagles secured their trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX by defeating the Commanders in a lopsided 55-23 NFC championship game win. The Birds rushed for seven touchdowns and forced four turnovers in that win, claiming their fifth conference title.

And just like in the division, the Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC again. The Green Bay Packers, with their latest big addition in Parsons, are neck and neck with the Detroit Lions for the second highest odds to win, after losing twice to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round of the playoffs

FanDuel

  1. Eagles: +370

  2. Packers: +650

  3. Lions: +650

  4. San Francisco 49ers: +850

  5. Los Angeles Rams: +950

  6. Commanders: +1000

DraftKings

  1. Eagles: +350

  2. Packers: +600

  3. Lions: +650

  4. 49ers: +900

  5. Commanders: +900

  6. Rams: +1000

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

Despite a dominant end to the season — including in their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — the Eagles are not the favorite to repeat.

FanDuel

  1. Baltimore Ravens: +650

  2. Eagles: +700

  3. Buffalo Bills: +750

  4. Chiefs: +800

DraftKings

  1. Bills: +600

  2. Ravens: +600

  3. Eagles: +700

  4. Chiefs: +850

MVP odds

In terms of MVP odds for both FanDuel and DraftKings, Jalen Hurts’ chances of winning are quite low. The Super Bowl MVP doesn’t crack the top-five, falling behind Washington’s sophomore quarterback.

FanDuel

  1. Lamar Jackson: +490

  2. Josh Allen: +500

  3. Patrick Mahomes: +600

  4. Jayden Daniels: +1000

  5. Jordan Love: +1600

  6. Jalen Hurts: +2000

  8. Saquon Barkley: +6000

DraftKings

  1. Lamar Jackson: +550

  2. Joe Burrow: +600

  3. Josh Allen: +600

  4. Patrick Mahomes: +700

  5. Jayden Daniels: +850

  6. Jordan Love: +1600

  7. Jalen Hurts: +2000

  9. Saquon Barkley: +6000

Saquon Barkley is the favorite to repeat as the NFL's offensive player of the year.
Saquon Barkley is the favorite to repeat as the NFL's offensive player of the year.Read moreTyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year odds

After his historic season, Barkley took home the award for the NFL’s offensive player of the year. Heading into this season, the three-time Pro Bowler is the favorite to win again. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Jahmyr Gibbs are also among the favorites.

FanDuel

  1. Saquon Barkley: +650

  2. Ja’Marr Chase: +800

  3. Justin Jefferson: +1200

  5. A.J. Brown: +4000

DraftKings

  1. Saquon Barkley: +750

  2. Ja’Marr Chase: +850

  3. Jahmyr Gibbs: +1000

  5. A.J. Brown: +5000

Defensive player of the year odds

Parsons is a clear favorite for defensive player of the year. However, there are a few Eagles players fans can bet on for a great payout.

FanDuel

  1. Micah Parsons: +500

  2. Aidan Hutchinson: +750

  3. Myles Garrett: +850

  5. Jalen Carter: +2200

  7. Zack Baun: +6000

DraftKings

  1. Micah Parsons: +600

  2. Aidan Hutchinson: +750

  3. Myles Garrett: +850

  4. T.J. Watt: +950

  6. Jalen Carter: +2200

