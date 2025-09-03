Eagles odds: Birds are favorites vs. Cowboys — and to win the NFC East — but not to win the Super Bowl

After the Eagles put an end to the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-peat dreams, the defending Super Bowl champions are back in action on Thursday night against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

From the Birds’ chances on Thursday Night Football to Eagles players winning year-end awards and, of course, the Super Bowl, here are some of the latest odds for the upcoming season at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 1 odds

The last time the Eagles and the Cowboys met, Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in a dominant 41-7 win to clinch the NFC East — and that was with Kenny Pickett under center. Barkley led the way, rushing for 167 yards after Jalen Hurts was injured the week before in a loss to Washington. That came after another big win over the Cowboys in their first matchup of season.

Of course, this year’s Dallas team looks a little different from the one the Eagles beat up on last year: Dak Prescott is back. Micah Parsons is gone. Still, both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Eagles favored by more than a touchdown.

FanDuel

Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-120); Eagles -8.5 (-102) Moneyline: Cowboys (+340); Eagles (-430) Total: Over/under 47.5

DraftKings

Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-115); Eagles -8.5 (-105) Moneyline: Cowboys (+330); Eagles (-425) Total: Over/under 47.5

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the NFC championship game. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

NFC East odds

The Eagles won the NFC East for the second time in three years — and third in five years — last season. But the division has not seen a repeat winner since the Eagles won four straight from 2001-04.

This year, they’ll try to end that 21-year drought and they’re favorites to pull it off. The Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders follow suit in both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Eagles: -145 Commanders: +220 Cowboys: +700 New York Giants: +1700

DraftKings

Eagles: -145 Commanders: +200 Cowboys: +850 Giants: +1800

Conference odds

The Eagles secured their trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX by defeating the Commanders in a lopsided 55-23 NFC championship game win. The Birds rushed for seven touchdowns and forced four turnovers in that win, claiming their fifth conference title.

And just like in the division, the Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC again. The Green Bay Packers, with their latest big addition in Parsons, are neck and neck with the Detroit Lions for the second highest odds to win, after losing twice to the Eagles last season, including in the wild-card round of the playoffs

FanDuel

Eagles: +370 Packers: +650 Lions: +650 San Francisco 49ers: +850 Los Angeles Rams: +950 Commanders: +1000

DraftKings

Eagles: +350 Packers: +600 Lions: +650 49ers: +900 Commanders: +900 Rams: +1000

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

Despite a dominant end to the season — including in their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — the Eagles are not the favorite to repeat.

FanDuel

Baltimore Ravens: +650 Eagles: +700 Buffalo Bills: +750 Chiefs: +800

DraftKings

Bills: +600 Ravens: +600 Eagles: +700 Chiefs: +850

MVP odds

In terms of MVP odds for both FanDuel and DraftKings, Jalen Hurts’ chances of winning are quite low. The Super Bowl MVP doesn’t crack the top-five, falling behind Washington’s sophomore quarterback.

FanDuel

Lamar Jackson: +490 Josh Allen: +500 Patrick Mahomes: +600 Jayden Daniels: +1000 Jordan Love: +1600 Jalen Hurts: +2000 … Saquon Barkley: +6000

DraftKings

Lamar Jackson: +550 Joe Burrow: +600 Josh Allen: +600 Patrick Mahomes: +700 Jayden Daniels: +850 Jordan Love: +1600 Jalen Hurts: +2000 … Saquon Barkley: +6000

Saquon Barkley is the favorite to repeat as the NFL's offensive player of the year. Read more Tyger Williams / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year odds

After his historic season, Barkley took home the award for the NFL’s offensive player of the year. Heading into this season, the three-time Pro Bowler is the favorite to win again. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Jahmyr Gibbs are also among the favorites.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley: +650 Ja’Marr Chase: +800 Justin Jefferson: +1200 … A.J. Brown: +4000

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley: +750 Ja’Marr Chase: +850 Jahmyr Gibbs: +1000 … A.J. Brown: +5000

Defensive player of the year odds

Parsons is a clear favorite for defensive player of the year. However, there are a few Eagles players fans can bet on for a great payout.

FanDuel

Micah Parsons: +500 Aidan Hutchinson: +750 Myles Garrett: +850 … Jalen Carter: +2200 … Zack Baun: +6000

DraftKings

Micah Parsons: +600 Aidan Hutchinson: +750 Myles Garrett: +850 T.J. Watt: +950 … Jalen Carter: +2200

