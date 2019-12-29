EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Other than running back Jordan Howard, the Eagles aren’t getting anyone back from their injury list for Sunday’s NFC East battle with the New York Giants.
Right tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills, listed as questionable on Friday with ankle injuries, are inactive. Tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, kidney) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) were ruled out Friday. Also not playing are third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, offensive lineman Sua Opeta, and defensive end Shareef Miller.
Howard missed six games with a shoulder problem. He is expected to see limited action, perhaps in short yardage situations.