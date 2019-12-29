EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFL Network reported Sunday that Eagles tight end and leading receiver Zach Ertz has a lacerated kidney in addition to the cracked ribs he suffered early in last week’s victory over Dallas.
Ertz was ruled out of Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Giants on Friday, with what the Eagles said were back and rib injuries. Dr. David Chao, a former Chargers team physician who writes about football injuries for the San Diego Union-Tribune, wrote Sunday that the typical recovery time for a lacerated kidney is four weeks, which would effectively take Ertz out of an Eagles playoff run, with the exception of Super Bowl LIV.
Ertz, 29, has 88 catches for 916 yards and 6 touchdowns. Sunday’s game, in which the Eagles will try to nail down the NFC East title, will be the first he has missed since Dec. 10, 2017.
Ertz returned to the Dallas game after suffering the injury; presumably no one knew of the kidney damage.
“It is routine to check for associated organ damage before return,” Chao wrote. “Sometimes the kidney damage can be detected immediately. Other times it is a delayed presentation. There is no way kidney injury was known of Ertz would not have been allowed to return. That would be malpractice.”