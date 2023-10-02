Sources: Eagles punt returner Britain Covey is in concussion protocol

Britain Covey suffered a head injury late in the Eagles’ overtime win over Washington and is in concussion protocol, NFL sources said.

Covey played 11 snaps on Sunday — six as a wide receiver on offense and five as the punt returner. His last touch came on a 20-yard punt return with under three minutes and 30 seconds left in the game.

The return helped set up the Eagles’ go-ahead touchdown — a 28-yard catch by receiver A.J. Brown. The Commanders tied the score, but the Eagles won in overtime, 34-31, on a Jake Elliott 54-yard field goal.

Covey fielded 3 of 5 punts, gaining a total of 38 yards. Overall, he has nine returns for 151 yards and averages a third-best-in-the-NFL 16.8 yards.

The second-year receiver opened the season on the practice squad, but was signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 3.

Olamide Zaccheaus is the Eagles’ backup punt returner. The fifth-year receiver has just three career punt returns in the NFL.