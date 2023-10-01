A.J. Brown stars, Eagles edge Commanders on Jake Elliott’s overtime field goal

The jubilation of what seemed like an A.J. Brown game-winning touchdown gave way to the nervous silence of a last-second, game-tying Jahan Dotson touchdown catch.

It took an extra few minutes, but the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 34-31, on a walk-off field goal from Jake Elliott from 54 yards out in overtime. The win moved the Eagles to 4-0 on the season and kept them atop the NFC East.

The Eagles were 90 seconds away from a regulation win, but Washington quarterback Sam Howell led the Commanders 64 yards down the field for a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dotson as time expired and forced overtime.

The defense made up for it in overtime, stopping a Commanders drive to open the period after the visitors won the coin toss. Jalen Hurts and Co. responded with a 10-play, 34-yard drive to give Elliott a chance to win the game, and the kicker obliged.

Here’s our instant analysis off the game:

A.J.’s Big Day

A week after relenting to the “No Fun League,” Brown stood his ground in some pink cleats.

The star wide receiver finished with an eye-popping nine catches, 175 yards, and two touchdowns all while sporting some brightly colored cleats less than a week after the NFL insisted he change out of highlighter-green shoes on Monday Night Football.

Brown went into the game without a touchdown, but made up for lost time Sunday. His first score came on a stutter-and-go route from the slot, toasting Washington cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and managing an impressive run after the catch for the 59-yard scamper.

The second one was even more impactful. Brown, seemingly taking exception with an attempted tackle from Forbes as he went out of bounds a few plays earlier, made the rookie corner pay with a 28-yard touchdown catch on a go route.

DeVonta Smith made his share of plays as well, most notably managing an acrobatic 37-yard catch to set up an Eagles field goal at the end of the first half. He finished with seven catches for 78 yards.

Crunch-time Hurts

With three minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game in the balance, Hurts delivered.

He made timely throws, including a crucial completion on the final drive of regulation to slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on third-and-eight.

Hurts finished 25-for-37 for 319 yards and two scores while contributing 33 yards on the ground as well.

Safety check

The Eagles’ woes at safety continued Sunday with Terrell Edmunds filling in for injured starter Justin Evans.

With Evans out with a neck injury and rookie safety Sydney Brown sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Eagles went into the game with just three healthy safeties, one of whom was practice-squad call-up Tristin McCollum.

The Eagles had nowhere to turn even as Edmunds struggled throughout the game as a result. With how much Edmunds struggled, the lack of any trustworthy depth behind him was apparent.

The 26-year-old committed costly penalties, missed several tackles, and dropped an interception in the end zone. Edmunds was called for two unnecessary roughness penalties, one for a hard hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas over the middle of the field in the first quarter and the second coming in the fourth quarter when he shoved a scrambling Howell to the ground as he stepped out of bounds.

Edmunds couldn’t reel in a gift of a throw from Howell in the end zone and the next play was a part of a group of Eagles unable to recover a fumble in the end zone before Washington fell on the loose ball to score a touchdown.

The team went into the season with question marks at safety and those questions loomed large over Sunday’s game.

Sack Party

The Eagles linebacking corps has settled in nicely after a shaky start to the season largely thanks to the disruptive play of Nicholas Morrow at the center of things.

Morrow, who started the season on the practice squad after signing with the Eagles in free agency last spring, had a team-high three sacks and 11 tackles, second behind only Zach Cunningham’s 13. The 28-year-old linebacker was stout against the run and was an effective blitzer when new defensive coordinator Sean Desai called his number, particularly out of the “double mug” look lined up over the A-gap with another linebacker threatening to rush next to him.

Cunningham, Morrow’s running mate, was also solid, particularly coming downhill against the run. It wasn’t all perfect, as Cunningham was called for defensive holding on a pivotal third down early in the game that may have actually been on Morrow, but it’s a long way from the porous play the Eagles got at both linebacking spots in the season opener against the New England Patriots.

The pass rush in general was effective in key moments, with edge rusher Haason Reddick logging his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter to thwart a Washington series. Morrow got his third sack on the final Washington drive of regulation as well, getting some help from Reddick on the rush.

Fourth-down debacles

The Eagles weren’t very efficient on fourth downs against the Commanders, both in decision-making and execution.

An offsides penalty — however questionable it may have been — wiped away a quarterback sneak in the second quarter and led to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni deciding to punt on fourth-and-six from the Eagles’ 45-yard line. According to opensourcenfl.com analytics writer Ben Baldwin, the Eagles would have increased their win probability by 1% by choosing to go for it.

Sirianni stayed conservative relative to the analytical suggestion in the third quarter when he chose to send the field-goal unit out on a fourth-and-three from the Washington 30. Baldwin’s model gave the Eagles a 50% win probability when going for it and just a 45% chance to win with the field goal.

It didn’t help that new punter Braden Mann had two suboptimal punts in key situations. He only managed a 34-yard punt on the aforementioned fourth-and-six and had a low line drive later in the game that gave Washington returner Jamison Crowder a chance to gain 14 yards after fielding the punt.

Injuries

Cam Jurgens was sidelined coming out of halftime with a foot injury, giving way to Sua Opeta filling in at right guard to open the half. Jurgens was limited in practice earlier in the week with a groin injury following the team’s Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year interior lineman has been a mostly seamless replacement for Isaac Seumalo on the starting offensive line, sandwiched between elite veteran duo Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

Jurgens was ruled out midway through the third quarter and wasn’t on the sideline for the remainder of the game.