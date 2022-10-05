After an injury-riddled game in the driving rain, Nick Sirianni chose respite over reps.

The second-year coach held a walkthrough in place of Wednesday’s practice, getting rid of what is typically the most strenuous day of practice in favor of a low-impact session.

Considering the number of players nursing injuries after Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the adjustment makes sense. Especially considering the team will travel cross-country to take on the Arizona Cardinals this weekend in an attempt to maintain its status as the only team with an undefeated record.

The Eagles’ injury report after the walkthrough featured multiple starters and contributing players, including Jordan Mailata (shoulder), Isaac Seumalo (ankle), Avonte Maddox (ankle), and Jake Elliott (right ankle). Darius Slay was a full participant after missing most of Sunday’s game with a forearm injury.

It is important to note that Wednesday’s injury report is an estimation of whether each player would have participated in a normal practice.

Sirianni was short on details when asked about the status of his hurt starters, but said everyone has a chance to return in time for the Cardinals game.

Elliott was in the locker room and told reporters he’s hopeful to play this weekend, although it is worth noting the Eagles signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad in the event that Elliott can’t go.

Elliott took an awkward fall after getting upended by a Jaguars defender, but he returned to kick a field goal and a kickoff after sustaining the injury.

Maddox was ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game after tweaking an ankle injury last week during practice. He was held out of practice on Wednesday.

Seumalo left Sunday’s game late with an ankle injury and was listed as limited, suggesting he’s further along than Mailata. Sua Opeta filled in for Seumalo and looked comfortable doing so; Opeta has played in 22 games over the last three seasons.

Mailata injured his shoulder on the first drive of the Jaguars game and didn’t return despite testing it out on the sideline. After the game, he said he’d need an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

If Mailata misses time, the Eagles will either turn to Jack Driscoll or Andre Dillard depending on Dillard’s availability. The former first-round pick is on injured reserve as he recovers from a broken forearm suffered during training camp. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on Wednesday so Dillard could begin working his way back.

Considering Sirianni’s tendency to leave all of his options open when discussing player statuses, him pointing out Dillard needing extended time to get back into football shape would suggest the left tackle won’t be ready by this weekend.

“Just because we open the window doesn’t necessarily mean — obviously we’re to a point where we want to get him out there and practice,” he said. “But he’s different than the other guys in the sense of he’s got to get into football shape. He’s been out of the game for the last month. He’s got to get himself in a position where he can be able to play. So there’s a little bit more — I don’t want to say unknowns because there’s unknowns with all the guys, but he’s got an extra element, an extra hurdle to be able to clear”

Driscoll has played in 24 games over the last three seasons at right tackle, right guard, and now left tackle as well.

The 2020 fourth-round pick said the last time he played left tackle in a game before Sunday was during his redshirt freshman year at the University of Massachusetts. He noted that Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland makes a point of playing him at left and right tackle during practice each week against the first-team defense.

“Stout does a good job getting me reps during the week,” Driscoll said. “It helps that, when you’re on scout team, you’re going against [Brandon Graham], [Josh] Sweat, and Haason [Reddick], all those great players. They get you ready.”

Sirianni commended Driscoll for his ability to play both left and right tackle on Wednesday, pointing to the football IQ required to switch between sides.

“He doesn’t get a lot of the reps, but he’s ready to go at all the different positions,” Sirianni said. “So it shows you how high his football IQ is. It shows you how hard he works to do that because that just doesn’t come just because he’s smart. He works hard to do that, and then just what type of teammate and player that he is.”

Driscoll played well enough Sunday for the Eagles to rush for 210 yards against a Jaguars defense that came in ranked No. 1 against the run by Football Outsiders.

“It was impressive him going in and doing what he did,” Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said. “He’s a very smart player, so when he goes in, he knows his assignment and he does a good job of executing.”

Reddick earns weekly honor

Reddick became the third Eagles player in as many weeks to earn NFC defensive player of the week honors from the NFL.

The Eagles edge rusher won the award after logging two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries against the Jaguars Sunday.

Slay won the award following the Eagles’ Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings and Brandon Graham was the recipient after the team’s win against the Washington Commanders last week. Zech McPhearson also won special teams player of the week after the season-opening win against the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles are the first team to have three consecutive defensive players of the week since the 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season with three straight recipients.

“We have ballers everywhere,” Reddick said. “Three defensive players in a row, this is our fourth defensive player that got player of the week. It just shows that we have playmakers all over the field, I feel like any week, it could be any one of us on defense. That’s how good I believe that we are.”

