Through four weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team and the favorite among several sportsbooks to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl by season’s end.

After opening as a 5.5-point favorite over the Arizona Cardinals ahead of Sunday’s matchup, it looks like Philly could be moving to 5-0 by this time next week. As the schedule begins to soften over the next few weeks, could the Eagles stay undefeated throughout the regular season?

Caesars Sportsbook released a prop bet on whether or not the Eagles would finish the season 17-0, something that hasn’t happened since 2007, when the New England Patriots began their season 18-0 before losing in the Super Bowl.

For Philly fans who believe in the Eagles to run the table, the ‘yes’ on the prop is +2500, or a 25-to-1 chance the Eagles finish 17-0, while the ‘no’ answer on the prop is valued at -10000 (bet $100 to win $1) for Philadelphia to lose at some point this season.

A similar prop was released at BetMGM last week, where oddsmakers went through week by week, setting a price on when the Eagles might suffer their first loss, and the Cardinals had the best odds to take down the Eagles at +210.

Those odds have shifted to +185, as oddsmakers could see a potential upset from Kyler Murray and crew, who beat a Jalen Hurts-led Eagles squad toward the end of the 2020 season in a duel that featured over 700 yards passing and six passing touchdowns.

It’s a longshot for the Eagles to run the gauntlet, especially with games against the Green Bay Packers, twice versus the Dallas Cowboys, who could have Dak Prescott back soon, and the Titans on the back end of the season.

Their schedule is sure set up to do it, though.

