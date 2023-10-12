Eagles standout rookie Jalen Carter misses practice with an ankle injury

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury, popping up on the injury report after practicing the day before.

The first-round pick played 39 snaps against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and continued to show promise as an interior rusher, recording his two sacks and pushing his season total to 3½.

The former Georgia standout has gotten off to an impressive start, especially at a position that usually takes players longer to adjust. According to Pro Football Focus, Carter has 23 total pressures through five games, which is tied with Aaron Donald for most among all interior defensive linemen.

The Eagles started the season with a deep rotation on the interior line but have dealt with injuries the last few weeks. Veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox missed Sunday’s game with a back injury that required him to get an epidural procedure. Reserve tackle Marlon Tuipulotu has also been sidelined with a triceps injury that held him out last week.

After playing roughly 50% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in the first four games, Carter was out there for 70% of the plays at SoFi Stadium. Cox, who previously had seen the most snaps among the defensive tackles, returned to practice Wednesday and was a full participant during Thursday’s session, signaling that he should be good to return for the Eagles’ road game against the New York Jets this Sunday. Tuipulotu returned as a limited participant in practice Thursday.