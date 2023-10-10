Eagles are road favorites in matchup with Jets during NFL’s Week 6

After both teams picked up road wins over the weekend, the Eagles and Jets will clash during the NFL Week 6 slate.

The Eagles (5-0) will face one of the toughest defensive lines in all of football, while the Jets (2-3) offense looks to find continuity. Led by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury just plays into his Jets debut, these two teams currently sit in much different places.

As the teams prepare for their matchup at MetLife Stadium, here’s a look at the odds for the game and the entire Week 6 schedule.

» READ MORE: Bad beats: Miami’s poor late game-decision is the worst betting turn of the season

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

NFL Week 5 lines and odds (via FanDuel)

(Home team listed first)

Chiefs (-10.5) vs Broncos: 8:15 p.m. Thursday

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense hasn’t looked explosive over the last couple of games, but facing the Broncos should be the perfect elixir for its offensive struggles.

Titans vs Ravens (-4): 9:30 a.m. Sunday (London)

Lamar Jackson was let down by his receivers time and time again on Sunday, while the Titans are struggling in its passing game. This could be a low-scoring battle in London.

Browns vs 49ers (-5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Very few quarterbacks are playing as well as Brock Purdy this season. Can the Browns pass rush, led by Myles Garrett, slow down the 49ers offense?

Falcons (-2.5) vs Commanders: 1 p.m. Sunday

Desmond Ridder played his best game as a pro on Sunday, while the Commanders were embarrassed by the Bears last week. Atlanta is a different team on its home field.

Dolphins (-13.5) vs Panthers: 1 p.m. Sunday

The 2023 season already seems a loss for the Panthers and Bryce Young. Facing the NFL’s most explosive offense, another blowout could be in order for Carolina.

Bears vs Vikings (-2.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

No Justin Jefferson for the Vikings is a killer for Kirk Cousins and Minnesota’s offense. The Bears could, and should, win here.

Jaguars (-4) vs Colts: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Colts are one of the most surprising teams thus far, but could be without rookie sensation Anthony Richardson for a while. In the second meeting between these two teams, the Jags should cruise to another win.

Texans vs Saints (-1.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

C.J. Stroud continues to deliver excellent performances, but his no interception streak could be in jeopardy against a tough Saints secondary.

Bengals (-2.5) vs Seahawks: 1 p.m. Sunday

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase flipped the script on Sunday, but if Tee Higgins can’t go again on Sunday, the Seahawks could take full advantage and keep Chase blanketed all game.

Raiders (-3.5) vs Patriots: 4:05 p.m. Sunday

This game reeks of a field goal battle. While the Raiders snuck out a win on Monday night, it wasn’t pretty and Jimmy Garoppolo looks like an overpriced off-season addition.

Buccaneers vs Lions (-3): 4:25 p.m. Sunday

This could be the game of the day. Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff are playing some of their best football and each team has a complimentary defense to back them up.

Rams (-6.5) vs Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Cardinals play extremely hard every week and have surpassed expectations, but Sean McVay and the Rams have something to prove after two straight inconsistent offensive performances.

» READ MORE: Eagles stats: Jalen Carter in rare company; A.J. Brown exceeds the 5,000-yard mark

Jets vs Eagles (-6.5): 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Eagles offensive line against the Jets defensive line will go a long way in determining this game. If the Jets offense can’t sustain drives, it will be a long day for New York’s stout front seven.

Bills (-14) vs Giants: 8:20 p.m. Sunday

Stop putting the Giants in primetime, please.

Chargers vs Cowboys (-2.5): 8:15 p.m. Monday

Two of the NFL’s most chaotic coaches, Mike McCarthy and Brandon Staley, meet. Expect a poorly managed game that will take many twists and turns on national television Monday night.