Eagles injury news: Quez Watkins, Boston Scott ruled out for Monday Night Football vs. Buccaneers

The mini-bye week benefited the Eagles, as they’ve regained key starting-lineup contributors ahead of Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry (concussion), safety Reed Blankenship (ribs), and running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) returned to practice after missing the team’s Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The trio of players did not have any game designation listed on Saturday’s injury report. Wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) and running back Boston Scott (concussion) were ruled out for Monday’s game at Raymond James Stadium.

“Players like [Bradberry and Blankenship], you want on the field,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “It was great to get them back at practice this week, and you feel their presence out there. Just excited that they’re ready to roll again, and look forward to them being out there.”

Without Bradberry missing in Week 2, the Eagles relied on second-year cornerback Josh Jobe on the perimeter, opposite Darius Slay. While Bradberry is expected to return to the starting lineup on Monday, his exact position is up in the air following nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox’s torn pec that landed him on injured reserve.

The Eagles could move Bradberry to the slot and keep Jobe on the outside. Depending on scenarios and matchups, defensive coordinator Sean Desai also could experiment with different personnel at the nickel position with reserve defensive backs Mario Goodrich and Sydney Brown.

“It feels great,” Bradberry said of his return to practice. “Of course, I really enjoy this game. I feel like I play an influential role on the defense and on the team, so I’m glad to be back there with my guys.”

