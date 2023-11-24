Eagles injury report: WR DeVonta Smith pops up with knee issue, but expected to play; DT Milton Williams is out

Ahead of their Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Eagles listed four players as “out,” including tight ends Dallas Goedert (forearm) and Grant Calcaterra (ankle); defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion), and safety Justin Evans (knee).

Additionally, wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) is questionable to play. Fellow receiver DeVonta Smith did not practice Friday with a knee injury, but he does not have any type of game designation ahead of Sunday.

Finally, wide receivers A.J. Brown (thigh) and Julio Jones (knee), and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) all were full participants after they were listed as limited earlier in the week.

With Goedert and Calcaterra sidelined, the Eagles have Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam as their only other tight ends on the depth chart. The team also has Noah Togiai on its practice squad.

Evans and Watkins are still on injured reserve and do not count against the 53-man roster.

The Bills listed two players “out” on their final injury report: starting cornerback Dane Jackson (concussion) and backup safety Taylor Rapp (neck).

The Eagles host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.