Eagles waive veteran defensive end Derek Barnett after six seasons

The Eagles on Friday waived veteran defensive end Derek Barnett, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Barnett, the No. 14 pick in the 2017 draft, has missed the past two games because of what the team described as “personal reasons.” He was listed as inactive for its games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 27-year-old pass rusher has logged 55 pass-rush snaps this season with zero sacks and zero pressures. Barnett has just three tackles.

As the season progressed, Barnett’s already limited playing time continued to dip. He logged just seven snaps during his final game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 29. Barnett was cemented at the bottom of the depth chart behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham. Similar to Barnett, rookie Nolan Smith’s playing time also has been limited behind the team’s top three pass rushers.

Barnett concludes his six-plus seasons with the Eagles with 73 games played (45 starts), 21 1/2 sacks and 150 tackles.

During Nick Sirianni’s rookie season in 2021, the head coach was infamously caught by the TV broadcast yelling, “It’s always him!” in reaction to a Barnett penalty. Between the 2017 and 2021 seasons, Barnett accumulated 26 penalties, including 11 personal fouls.

Aside from his reputation for playing after the whistle, Barnett will be most remembered for recovering Brandon Graham’s strip-sack on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII to help secure the team’s first Super Bowl title.

The Eagles (9-1) host the Buffalo Bills (6-5) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

