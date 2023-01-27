Eagles’ injury report: Avonte Maddox’s return means 22 starters available vs. the 49ers

The Eagles are going into the biggest game of the year with an empty injury report.

Slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, the only player on the active roster whose status was in question going into Friday, was a full participant in practice and is expected to return for the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. 49ers predictions: Our beat writers make their picks for the NFC championship game

Right tackle Lane Johnson was limited during the week but is expected to play for the second week in a row since returning with a torn adductor injury. Linebacker T.J. Edwards popped up on the practice participation report with an ankle injury, but he had no designation on the injury report either, suggesting he’ll be ready to play as well.

Advertisement

Maddox was limited in practice each day going into Friday after missing the previous four weeks with a toe injury suffered on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys. The 26-year-old wouldn’t say what the injury was exactly, but shrugged off the notion that he’d fractured any bones.

“Broken?” Maddox said, laughing. “I don’t think I’d be running if it was broken. Can you run on broke toes? I ain’t got no broke toes, my toes fine.”

Maddox suffered the injury after sacking Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott during the Eagles’ 40-34 loss at AT&T Stadium. He said he didn’t realize the reason for discomfort in his foot until after he celebrated the big play.

“I thought my cleat was kind of messed up,” Maddox said. “Then I kind of celebrated and it felt like it was still messed up so I was like, ‘Something ain’t right. Got to be dealing with the toe.’”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has filled in for Maddox in the slot the last few games with undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship occupying Gardner-Johnson’s typical safety spot when the Eagles are in sub packages. With Maddox set to return, Gardner-Johnson can switch back to the free safety position alongside Marcus Epps and give the Eagles more versatility in the secondary.

» READ MORE: 3 big unknowns that will decide an Eagles-49ers tossup NFC championship game

Maddox dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season that landed him on injured reserve and cost him four games. The Eagles left Maddox on the active roster to avoid ending his season when he suffered the injury last month, suggesting a potential return would be possible later in the postseason.

Maddox participated in the individual drills without limitation during the portions of practice open to reporters on Wednesday and Thursday. Maddox said Thursday that he was at full speed during the session.

» READ MORE: NFL conference championship betting trends: Tracking 52 years of history

“When I get on the field, I don’t baby anything,” he said. “I cut it loose.”

When asked what he’d need to show the Eagles staff to prove he’s ready to play, Maddox suggested he’s already shown he can play, but did note it would be a “day by day” process.

“I’ll be ready to get back out there and play,” he said. “Take that how you want to take it.”