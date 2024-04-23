Eagles corner Isaiah Rodgers reinstated following season-long gambling suspension

The NFL notified the Eagles on Tuesday that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been reinstated after he served a season-long suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Rodgers, 26, was previously playing for the Indianapolis Colts when he was suspended in June and subsequently waived. The Eagles signed him to a one-year, $1.01 million contract on Aug. 28. A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Massachusetts, Rodgers played all three seasons of his NFL career to date with the Colts.

In 45 games total (10 starts), the outside cornerback posted three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries. Rodgers has also served as a kick return specialist, returning one for a touchdown in his rookie season.

”He’s a key part of our planning going forward,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said of Rodgers at the NFL annual meeting in March. “It was a smart move by Howie to acquire Isaiah.”

Rodgers joins a cornerback room during an uncertain time for its starting group headed into the 2024 season. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are currently set to return as the starters on the outside, but Bradberry struggled in his role last season and will have to earn his job if he’s still on the roster come training camp. Rodgers figures to compete for the starting job on the outside while contributing in a special teams role.

