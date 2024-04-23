2024 NFL draft: Rating 15 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers rate 15 prospects based upon the Draft Meter scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being most likely that the Eagles will pick that player, and 1 being least likely.

The Eagles have the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Here’s how things look heading into Thursday night’s first round:

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Jeff McLane: Howie Roseman’s track record when drafting in the 20s isn’t strong. It’s likely he has several trade-up scenarios planned, and a leap forward for Mitchell at No. 16 in a swap with the Seahawks seems one of the most likely. Say what you want about the corner’s pedigree, he projects as a quality pro.

Advertisement

Draft meter: 9

Olivia Reiner: Like Alabama’s Terrion Arnold, Mitchell would be a trade-up candidate at cornerback for the Eagles. He thrived in a zone-heavy scheme at Toledo thanks to his ability to anticipate routes and make plays on the ball. Mitchell doesn’t have the experience playing press that Arnold does and he comes from a smaller school, but still has the tools to be an NFL starter at a position of need.

Draft meter: 8

Average score: 8.5

» READ MORE: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell, a Senior Bowl practice standout, has a common thread to Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

JC Latham, T, Alabama

Jeff McLane: Another trade-up possibility, Latham could conceivably start at right guard before eventually moving outside to tackle as Lane Johnson’s replacement. The Eagles have to be careful not to overemphasize positional versatility. But Roseman’s preference for first-round linemen has long been justified.

Draft meter: 8

Olivia Reiner: Latham was a backup guard as a freshman at Alabama before he eventually earned the starting right tackle job for the last two years. The 6-foot-6, 342-pound offensive lineman is known for his strength in pass protection and the run game. A versatile player, Latham makes sense for the Eagles if he falls to them at No. 22 or as a potential trade-up candidate within a few spots.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 7.5

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Jeff McLane: Arnold’s so-so combine performance is of concern. But the same could have been said for many successful first-round NFL cornerbacks (see: Trent McDuffie just two years ago). He could drop because of his testing, though, which may be within the Eagles’ range if Mitchell costs too much.

Draft meter: 8

Olivia Reiner: Roseman has never drafted a cornerback in the first round, let alone traded up for one. Could he buck that trend by moving up for Arnold, one of the best cornerbacks in a deep class? The Eagles could immediately use an impact player like Arnold in press-man coverage given James Bradberry’s plight on the outside last season. The fit and need (and SEC ties) are there. But he may be out of the Eagles’ reach, even in a trade-up scenario from No. 22.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 7.5

» READ MORE: Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and a deep group of CB prospects can help the Eagles in the NFL draft

Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Jeff McLane: He would qualify as a tackle-only prospect and would require some patience on the part of the Eagles. Guyton is raw but talented enough to warrant the waiting. Roseman may see the need to move up a few spots for him, but he could be there at No. 22. Johnson has already endorsed his fellow Sooner.

Draft meter: 7

Olivia Reiner: Guyton doesn’t have the experience of some of his peers at the top of the tackle class with just 15 career starts, making him more of a project. Luckily for Guyton, the Eagles have the time to develop a future starting right tackle with Johnson playing in front of him. The 6-8, 322-pound Guyton possesses an enticing combination of size and athleticism that could make him an eventual starter.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 7

» READ MORE: Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has potential as mentor Lane Johnson’s heir apparent with the Eagles

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Jeff McLane: He’s long, lean, and fast. I could see the Eagles taking him at No. 22, but only if they can’t move out of the spot. Some analysts raise concerns about run support and tackling, but his natural cover skills overshadow those potential liabilities.

Draft meter: 7

Olivia Reiner: Wiggins seems to be a popular pick for the Eagles at No. 22 in the mock draft world, but will he be high up on their board given his slight frame? The 20-year-old cornerback is 6-1 and 173 pounds (88th percentile in height and second percentile in weight, according to MockDraftable). Still, Wiggins possesses the speed that the Eagles typically prioritize at the position, running a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. His raw talent at a position of need is undeniable, but his weight leaves room for questions.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 6

Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

Jeff McLane: Mims has characteristics similar to Guyton’s: He’s as inexperienced, projects as only a tackle, and has considerable upside. Have the Eagles gone to the Georgia well too often? That shouldn’t factor into the equation if offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland loves the 6-8 Bulldog.

Draft meter: 7

Olivia Reiner: Like Guyton, Mims is another tackle project who started at right tackle in just eight games (including two in the college football playoffs) at Georgia. The 6-8, 340-pound Mims is remarkably quick for a big guy. His technique needs work, but his traits suggest that he has the upside of a franchise right tackle. The Eagles could be the right landing spot for Mims to develop into Johnson’s successor.

Draft meter: 8

Average score: 7.5

» READ MORE: Eagles seven-round mock draft: Another Georgia Bulldog could be a long-term answer at offensive tackle

Troy Fautanu, T, Washington

Jeff McLane: Fautanu could be out of reach. He may also have traits better suited to play guard in the NFL. There’s nothing wrong with drafting an interior lineman in the first round — especially if you love the prospect — but the Eagles aren’t inclined to move up for one.

Draft meter: 6

Olivia Reiner: At 6-4, 317, Fautanu is smaller than the profile the Eagles have targeted at tackle in the past (his height is in the third percentile among offensive tackles, according to MockDraftable). They may view him more as a guard. Would the Eagles trade up for an offensive lineman who could start at right guard but might not pan out to be Johnson’s successor at right tackle? That seems unlikely given the success that Roseman has had identifying starting guards in the second and third rounds.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 5.5

Jared Verse, edge, Florida State

Jeff McLane: If Verse falls into the mid-to-late teens, he would be an obvious trade-up candidate. It’s unlikely he gets past the Broncos at No. 12. Edge rushers are premium players, and he has elite skills.

Draft meter: 5

Olivia Reiner: Verse is a power rusher with a quick get-off who collected 18 sacks in 25 games at Florida State. He’s arguably the second-best edge rusher in the draft behind Dallas Turner, so there’s a chance that the Eagles would have to trade up to select Verse. Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith are the only two edge rushers under contract after this season, so the Eagles may want another to round out the future group. But Verse will likely be out of the Eagles’ reach, even in a trade-up scenario.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 4.5

Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA

Jeff McLane: Latu doesn’t have Verse’s combine measurables. He also had a neck injury at Washington — his first college stop — that nearly ended his football career. But he rebounded with the Bruins. Could he be a future complement to Smith on the Eagles’ edge?

Draft meter: 5

Olivia Reiner: Latu stands out from the group with his variety of pass-rush moves and his eye-catching production in two seasons at UCLA (23½ sacks in 15 games). He has relatively short arms for the position, measuring just shy of 33 inches (16th percentile among edge rushers), a trait that shows up in his run defense. Latu’s injury history may give teams pause before drafting him in the first round, so he could be available to the Eagles at No. 22.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 5

» READ MORE: NFL draft: Breaking down the edge rushers class and potential fits for the Eagles

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Jeff McLane: DeJean seems to be a hot mock draft name for the Eagles. He’s a heck of a prospect and could be appealing for his versatility. If he projects as a safety, there’s a small chance the Eagles would expend a first-round pick, though. Maybe a second-rounder.

Draft meter: 5

Olivia Reiner: DeJean is a versatile talent whom new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio may covet given his experience at outside cornerback, safety, and even in the slot. If DeJean is available to the Eagles at No. 22, he makes a lot of sense, even though Roseman has never drafted a defensive back in the first round.

Draft meter: 8

Average score: 6.5

» READ MORE: Cooper DeJean an ideal fit for Eagles’ defense among a deep group of cornerback prospects

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Jeff McLane: Could Roseman draft defensive tackles in three straight first rounds? It seems implausible. But if he can’t land one of his preferred cornerbacks or tackles, and Murphy is just sitting there at No. 22, it would be difficult to criticize him for pulling the cord.

Draft meter: 5

Olivia Reiner: While Murphy is relatively short for the position at 6-0½, 297 pounds, he’s the best defensive tackle in the class. Roseman is pretty much good for at least one defensive tackle each year (he has skipped the position only three times in his 13 drafts as general manager). But it’s hard to expect that the Eagles would take a defensive tackle in the first round for a third straight draft.

Draft meter: 4

Average score: 4.5

» READ MORE: Will Birds dip into interior defensive line class after Fletcher Cox’s retirement?

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Jeff McLane: Great name aside, McKinstry has a lot to like. He started three years for one of the best college programs and competed on nearly every snap. He just doesn’t have the twitchy athleticism that NFL teams want from their first-rounders.

Draft meter: 5

Olivia Reiner: McKinstry was a starter in all three of his years at Alabama, a testament to his talent. He isn’t known for being particularly speedy, although he reportedly ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at his pro day coming off a foot injury. McKinstry could be a trade-back candidate for the Eagles. Given that they already possess eight picks in this year’s draft, it’s far-fetched to imagine that the Eagles would look to acquire additional 2024 draft capital in later rounds given the top-heavy nature of this year’s class overall.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 5

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Jeff McLane: He’s in play only if he’s sitting there at No. 22, which is unlikely. Bowers shouldn’t be compared to recent first-round tight ends who haven’t lived up to the hype. But Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and others have shown that you can find upside talent at the position in later rounds.

Draft meter: 4

Olivia Reiner: Bowers is the clear-cut top tight end in this year’s draft. But where will he go? It’s hard to pin down given the low positional value of tight ends, but his range could start within the top 10. As a result, it’s difficult to imagine that Bowers is still on the board if the Eagles pick at No. 22. While they ought to address the future at the position soon, trading up for Bowers will likely cost too much.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 3.5

» READ MORE: With a need behind Dallas Goedert, how early should Birds select a tight end?

Graham Barton, G, Duke

Jeff McLane: He would satisfy the Eagles’ selecting a plug-and-play right guard, but Roseman should not draft for immediate need. While it could be said that Roseman sometimes has gone too far in drafting for the future, Barton seems more like a Day 2 possibility.

Draft meter: 3

Olivia Reiner: Barton was a four-year starter at Duke, spending the last three years at left tackle. That said, Barton began his college career as the Blue Devils’ starting center for one season, and that could ultimately be his home at the NFL level. Because of his short arms (roughly 33 inches) he projects as an interior offensive lineman. It doesn’t make much sense for the Eagles to use a first-round pick — even in a trade-back scenario — on an offensive lineman who doesn’t have a legitimate chance to be the successor at right tackle down the line.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 3

» READ MORE: Sizing up the top interior line prospects for the Eagles

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Jeff McLane: It appears likely the Eagles will exit the draft with a receiver, as there should be opportunity to choose from one of the deeper positions after Day 1. In the first round, Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers will be long gone, but Thomas could be available and would offer some intrigue.

Draft meter: 3

Olivia Reiner: At 6-3, 209, Thomas blends size with speed, posting the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine (4.33 seconds). But this is a fairly deep class of receivers and the Eagles could identify one on Day 2 or Day 3 to develop into a complement to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 2.5

» READ MORE: Deep class of receivers could entice Birds to add weapon next to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith