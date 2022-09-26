At some point this week, Frank Reich’s phone is bound to ring with text messages from close friends Nick Sirianni and Doug Pederson.

With the undefeated Eagles (3-0) pitted against the Jaguars (2-1) this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, Sirianni is well aware of the possible emotions involved with Pederson making his return to Philadelphia. Pederson is the only coach in franchise history to deliver the city a Super Bowl title in 2018.

Reich, the Colts coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator, maintains close relationships with Sirianni and Pederson.

“Frank better answer my text first since they’re in the division together!” Sirianni said with a chuckle Monday afternoon. “I can’t tell Frank who to root for or who he needs to like better between [us]. I know Frank is the ultimate competitor, and I imagine he’ll be rooting for the AFC South team to lose, so we’ve got good mojo on that.

“As far as Doug, I’ve got a ton of respect for him.”

The Eagles tabbed Sirianni as Pederson’s successor after the team fired Pederson at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Pederson compiled a 42-37-1 (.531 winning percentage) regular-season record and a 4-2 (.667) playoff record over five seasons in Philadelphia.

Sirianni doesn’t know Pederson personally, acknowledging that he has spoken with the former Eagles coach only a couple of times.

“I only know him through the people in this building and Frank, and I’ve heard nothing but phenomenal things,” Sirianni said. “I think he’s a great football coach. Obviously he brought this city a world championship, so I have so much respect for him. I’m pretty far into my Jacksonville prep right now, and you can just tell they’re well coached. It doesn’t surprise me at all because I know how good of a coach Pederson is. We’re going to be looking like crazy to put our guys in a good position, and I know he’ll be doing the same there.”

Pederson spent one year away from football before the Jaguars hired him on Feb. 4 following the dismissal of Urban Meyer. Boasting No. 1 overall draft picks in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and outside linebacker Travon Walker, Pederson and the Jaguars are off to a surprisingly hot start.

The Jaguars are coming off a 38-10 road victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville sits alone in first place atop the AFC South.

The Eagles own victories over the Lions, Vikings, and Commanders. They’ve outscored their opponents, 86-50.

“My job is to prepare the team to play in a great environment against a really good football team that’s playing extremely well right now,” Pederson told reporters Monday. “For us, it’s the next one on the schedule. It just so happens to be Philly. But at the same time, it’s my job to prepare the guys this week and go play.”

Pederson possesses what some might label as an advantage ahead of Sunday’s game considering the makeup of his coaching staff. When he took over as Jaguars coach, Pederson hired Jim Bob Cooter, who served as a consultant for the Eagles last season, along with Press Taylor, who previously worked in multiple roles for the Eagles. During quarterback Jalen Hurts’ rookie season in 2020, Taylor was the team’s passing game coordinator.

Within an eight-week span, the Eagles will have faced teams employing Carson Wentz, Pederson, Zach Ertz, and Nick Foles, who is the backup quarterback for Reich and the Colts.

