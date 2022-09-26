Jalen Hurts danced off the field Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md., to a sound that’s becoming quite familiar around these parts: “MVP! MVP! MVP!” chanted the Philadelphia Eagles fans who made FedEx Field feel like a home game at times.

The Eagles cruised again on Sunday, earning a 24-8 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. They are 3-0. They will most likely be 4-0 after hosting Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Oddsmakers and bettors have been adoring these Eagles for weeks now, and the impressive early start to the 2022 NFL season has seen their odds to go deep into the playoffs improve weekly. Last week, Philadelphia’s Super Bowl odds drastically improved after a Monday Night Football win over the Vikings.

After the Eagles moved to 3-0 Sunday and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the odds for NFC champion moved a bit at Caesars Sportsbook.

As of Sunday evening, the Eagles and Bucs had the same odds (+375) to represent the NFC at the Super Bowl. Further, the Eagles now have better than 10/1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Caesars has the Eagles (+900) tied with Tampa and behind only Buffalo (+450) and Kansas City (+800).

The Packers, who the Eagles play in late November during Week 12, round out the top five teams with the shortest Super Bowl odds at +1000. Green Bay is also +400 to win the NFC while the Rams are +550 to get back to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.

The upstart Miami Dolphins have had quite a rise recently, perhaps not quite like the Eagles. Still, Miami is now just 16/1 to win the Super Bowl. The Dolphins, now 3-0 after a win over the Super Bowl favorite Bills, were 40/1 to win the Super Bowl prior to Week 1.

Philadelphia’s hot start has come, in part, from big year-over-year improvement by Hurts, whose Most Valuable Player odds saw major movement following the Week 2 win vs. Minnesota. Most books had MVP odds off the board late Sunday, but it’s likely Hurts remains behind only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes with the third-shortest odds to win MVP.

With a relatively easy schedule in the coming weeks, expect the Eagles to remain among the favorites to win both the NFC and the Super Bowl, and Hurts to continue to have some of the shortest odds at winning MVP.

