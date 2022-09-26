The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host old friend Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

While the upstart Jags are one of the early surprises of the 2022 NFL season, oddsmakers continue to view this impressive Eagles start, which continued Sunday vs. Washington, favorably. Jacksonville has outscored its last two opponents — the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers — by a combined score of 62-10.

But these Eagles have been dominant early, and the early Week 4 odds reflect that. The Eagles opened up as 7-point favorites over the Jaguars. Here’s a look at the early lines for Eagles-Jags (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) as well as some other notable numbers for Week 4.

Eagles vs. Jaguars odds (Caesars)

Point spread: Eagles (-7) vs. Jaguars

Moneyline: Eagles (-335) vs. Jaguars (+260)

Total: 47.5 points

Game time: Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Week 4 in the NFL

The Eagles, who dominated Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders Sunday on the road, opened as one of the largest favorites in Week 4, behind only the Green Bay Packers, who opened as 9.5-point favorites for their home game vs. a New England Patriots team that could be without starting quarterback Mac Jones.

It will mark four consecutive games the Eagles are favored to open the 2022 season. They were 6.5-point favorites Sunday vs. Washington. The Eagles could be small underdogs Oct. 9 in Arizona, but are likely to be favored in each of their next five games after that.

Ten Week 4 games opened with spreads of four points or less at Caesars. Among those matchups is the Thursday night game in Cincinnati, where the visiting Miami Dolphins are +2.5 even after their impressive win over the Super Bowl favorite Bills. Speaking of Buffalo, the Bills opened as three-point favorites for their Week 4 game in Baltimore.

Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady meet on Sunday Night Football in a matchup of 2-1 football teams. The Chiefs opened at -2.5 for their road game in Tampa.

Larger lines for the week include Detroit as six-point favorites at home vs. Seattle and the Chargers at -6.5 in Houston.

