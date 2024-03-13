Eagles and kicker Jake Elliott agree to terms on a 4-year contract extension after his All-Pro season

The Eagles agreed to terms with Jake Elliott on a four-year contract extension that stretches through the 2028 season.

The move, which was announced by the team a few hours before the new league year began Wednesday afternoon, will reportedly make Elliott one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL. According to an ESPN report, the 29-year-old’s deal is worth up to $24 million, which equals Ravens kicker Justin Tucker at the top of the market in terms of average annual value.

Elliott, who was entering the final year of his previous deal, had one of his best seasons in 2023 and earned second-team All-Pro honors as a result. He made 93.8% of his field goals and went 7-for-8 on kicks beyond 50 yards. He tied his previous career-long with a 61-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, forcing overtime in a 37-34 Eagles win. It was his second 61-yarder of the season with the first coming in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings into the wind, evoking memories of the remarkable game-winner he hit against the New York Giants as a rookie in 2017.

Elliott hit a game-winning kick in 2023 as well, nailing a 54-yarder against the Washington Commanders in Week 4 to give the Eagles a decisive 27-24 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Over his seven-year career, Elliott has made 86.2% of his field goals while going 26-for-37 on kicks beyond 50 yards. His 168 field goals made is second in franchise history behind David Akers and his make percentage is highest of any Eagles kicker with at least 50 attempts with the team.

The Eagles signed Elliott, a former undrafted rookie out of Memphis, off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad early in the 2017 season to replace Caleb Sturgis after the veteran kicker suffered a quad injury in the team’s season-opener. Elliott went 26-for-31 during that regular season and was 7-for-7 during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII run. He signed a five-year extension in 2019 worth just over $19 million.

The move came one day after the Eagles secured the futures of the other two key members of the team’s field-goal operation, extending punter Braden Mann and long snapper Rick Lovato.