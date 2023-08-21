‘Baby rhino’ Jalen Carter is going to be ‘very, very dominant,’ says Eagles CB Darius Slay

Anyone who has been paying attention to Eagles training camp — or has watched either of their preseason games — shouldn’t be surprised by what Jalen Carter’s teammates have to say about him. I mean, any time you’re destroying All-Pro opponents so badly they’re complaining to the media, like the rookie did during joint practices with the Browns, you’re doing something right.

Carter has been flashing in the games as well, backing up a solid debut with another strong showing, albeit in limited action, against Cleveland. But it’s been at practice, especially in joint practices that return this week against Indianapolis, where Carter has really stood out.

And that play has got everyone talking, including his teammates.

“I know ya’ll heard the report about Jalen Carter, man, breaking the sled. I’m talking about buddy is strong,” cornerback Darius Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” show on YouTube. “I’m not going to compare him to who I want to compare him to, but I’ve been around a lot of great [defensive] tackles. I’ve been around [Ndamukong] Suh, Haloti Ngata, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave. I’ve been around a great group of guys who play defensive tackle, man, and I’m trying to tell you, Jalen Carter, this kid is just very, very dominant, man. He’s very physical, quicker than what you think, and stronger than how he looks.”

Over the weekend, offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who has an up-close view of just how strong Carter is, compared the rookie to “a bigger Geno Atkins,” in addition to comparing him to Hargrave as well. But Slay took it a step further.

“He looks like a baby rhino,” Slay said. “You ever seen a baby rhino and you just [think] he’s crazy, I’m talking about he’s pushing folks back. You can ask Lane Johnson. Lane Johnson said it himself, one of the best tackles in the game, said this guy is ready to play right now and is ready to take control of a game right now. He’s a game-changer.”

While we’re not sure why the baby rhino comparison was made — they’re actually quite adorable and not at all terrifying — it’s got the potential to be a great nickname. However, if Carter keeps making plays like the one he made against the Ravens, the “baby” might need to be removed.

That’s a grown rhino play.

“I know you all saw his first play against the Baltimore Ravens. He only had one play, I think — quick off the line, quarterback hurry, almost got a sack, third-down stop — that’s what I need, that’s a DB’s dream. I’m not trying to cover long, so if they’re doing their job good, my job is going to be good. … I’m not lying, I’ve seen him get double teamed in practice and he getting them both off of him, like he’s strong.”

Strong is a good way to describe the Eagles’ entire defensive line, which now features a mix of longtime veterans such as Brandon Graham and Cox alongside emerging players like Josh Sweat and raw young talents in Carter and Jordan Davis.

It’s something that, as Slay noted on his show, has remained a priority for general manager Howie Roseman. That’s why even after nearly setting the NFL record for sacks in a season in 2022, the Eagles not only spent their top draft pick this spring on a defensive tackle, they moved up to get him. After Carter fell down some draft boards due to his involvement in a fatal car crash in Georgia, the Birds took him with the ninth overall pick.

“Wow, the first time I’ve seen him in team drills...and just seeing how strong the guy is,” Cox said last week on SportsRadio 94 WIP. “The way that he moves. You see why he was — probably should have been the No. 1 pick in the draft. He’s special and I’m glad that he’s here.”

Likewise, Slay is happy it worked out in the Birds’ favor. He sees big things in the baby rhino’s future.

“Man, I’m glad he fell to us, because I’d hate for us to have to go against that kid, because that kid is very special,” he said. “He’s got a chance to be amazing, man, he’s got a great, great chance to be an amazing [player], and I’m looking forward to it because he is a dog. And I don’t mean the school he went to, I’m talking about literally a dog.”

Wait, he’s a baby rhino-dog now?