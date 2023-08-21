Jalen Hurts Inc. and the search for authenticity: How the Eagles QB and businessman is staying true to himself

Inside the lair of the reigning NFC champions are the rookies and the vets, the jokesters and the earnest seekers, the dad bods and the sculpted. Somewhere between the bevy of personalities that frequent the Eagles locker room is the newly minted face of the franchise.

Jalen Hurts, often described by his teammates and coaches as one of the hardest workers in the building, maintains a stoic profile. The 25-year-old self-appointed “triple-threat” quarterback aspires to beat defenses with his arm, his legs, and his mind. Six months ago, Hurts led the Eagles to an appearance in the Super Bowl thanks to his MVP-caliber performance throughout the 2022 campaign. The team furthered its commitment to Hurts in the offseason, signing him to a new five-year deal worth $255 million — by far the largest contract extension given to any player in franchise history.

Hurts is accustomed to the spotlight, and he wants to win it all. His on-field aspirations are quite obvious.

He also is aware of the stardom attached to him playing one of most scrutinized positions in sports in front of one of the country’s most passionate cities and fan bases. Whenever Hurts steps in front of a camera or microphone, he realizes his voice and presence carry tremendous weight.

“That’s my role; that’s the part I play in the lives of many,” Hurts told The Inquirer in a recent one-on-one interview. “It’s something that I embrace and everything that comes with it.”

His character, maturity, strong performance, and savvy on-camera presence have put Hurts in a great position to capitalize away from the field. Since signing his mega extension, Hurts has landed partnership deals with energy drink brand Accelerator and more recently, Jordan Brand. During a 25-minute conversation, it becomes clear that the search for authenticity is what reigns supreme in his off-field ventures.

“That’s something that’s always been important to me and I’ve held to my core, really just staying true to myself and true to the people around me,” he said. “I’ll never forget how I got here and where I come from.”

‘Stoic Fresh Prince of Philly’

Considering the demand of his schedule and rigorous responsibilities with the Eagles, it’s unrealistic to imagine Hurts navigating this space on his own. He has employed representatives from Klutch Sports and Everett Sports Marketing to aid him in branding and marketing consultation.

“If you’re a go-getter, you’re a go-getter,” Hurts said. “I pride myself in being a determined and hard-working person. I want those types of people around me ... I’m still young and at the beginning of this [off-field] journey, so I’m going to always soak it all in.”

Through some of his partnerships, Hurts, a native of Houston, has been able to establish his footprint across the community. This past December, in partnership with Truist, Hurts hosted his “Day of Care,” making multiple stops and spending his entire off day with children from all across the Philadelphia area. It was when discussing his “Day of Care” at a press conference the ensuing day that “It’s a Philly Thing” was coined by Hurts.

This catchphrase soon evolved into the team’s glorified postseason slogan.

“Given the platform that I have, I try to do it in a way where I can be present and give [the youth] encouragement, let them know you have someone who cares,” Hurts said at the time. “Everything matters in this city. When we’re in the Linc, and it’s turned up, they’re with us. When we’re on the field and when we travel, they’re with us. It’s a Philly thing.”

Rachel Everett, co-founder of ESM, detailed Hurts’ “Day of Care” in a LinkedIn post: “Leading the marketing for Jalen Hurts is a wonderful and fulfilling 24/7 partnership. ESM spent 16 hours with Jalen on an off day between the playoffs with no break, outside of a bag of sunflower seeds between stops, filling the Philly community with much-needed hope and joy. The stoic Fresh Prince of Philly continues his humble service of others while doing things different than anyone has done before.”

Over three NFL seasons, Hurts has endorsed brands such as Columbia, Kroger, Kellogg’s, Lemon Perfect, Pepsi, Penn Medicine, and now-defunct Eastbay.

A wide-ranging variety at first glance, but Hurts insists he has been meticulous when it comes to navigating his off-field ventures. The next step for him is finding different ways to invest through his multiple partnerships, as he did with Accelerator.

“It’s something that just happens naturally,” Hurts says now. “Honestly, in my time of being a professional athlete, I’ve never forced that. I’ve only done it in things that I truly believe in and where I felt it had a good alignment with my purpose.”

In addition to aligning his circle and vision with purpose, Hurts has made a noticeable effort to assist those rooting for him in Philadelphia. Whether it be him visiting with students affected by the shooting at Roxborough High School or providing his favorite Black owned-restaurant FoodChasers’ Kitchen with extra publicity at Super Bowl media day, Hurts is making his mark across the region.

Thilo Kunkel, a Temple University associate professor and director of the school’s Sport Industry Research Center, has conducted various studies on professional athletes, with an emphasis on exploring their ceilings in the advertising and marketing spaces. Kunkel has observed Hurts’ ascension over the past several years, and he believes Hurts now has potential to hit the global scale in earnings and followers.

“Jalen Hurts can really now select partners that are also going to help him grow his personal brand,” Kunkel said by phone. “Because of his success on the field, he’s gotten to the status where sponsors will help advance his personal brand. ... From a research perspective, when we see these star athletes, the tipping point is ... rather than [Hurts] having to do all the work for the sponsor and the sponsor benefitting — he is at that elite status where he will benefit from the sponsors as well.

“He will not only help his partners reach their business objective, but the brand’s audience following will help him grow and succeed in his business endeavors.”

‘All the little details’

Hurts has taken his part in an assortment of photoshoots related to different endorsement gigs, but perhaps none compare to his recent opportunity to co-star in Teyana Taylor’s short film with Jordan Brand, debuting her new shoe.

Thanks to this specific gig, Hurts was able to relate and find joy in the process of film making. Taylor, an accomplished singer, choreographer, model, and actress-director, sought out Hurts after she witnessed his breakout season from afar.

Let Hurts explain: “I thought it was cool to get the call and have her be interested in me being in her commercial. She said she had a ton of respect for things I was doing on and off the field. She valued the presence that I brought to the commercial, to the work. So that was cool.

“And then I think from my perspective — being on set, seeing Teyana do her thing, seeing her direct, seeing her have a role in it, act and lead — that was really cool to see because I saw a different perspective to her business and her natural nature.

“To see the detail that it takes for that type of project, all the little details. That’s something that I value because I know how important the details are with what I do. And I’ve got a great example of that in seeing her do what she does. I have a lot of value for that and a lot of respect for her and people that do what she does because it takes a ton of detail. And they’re heavily invested in making it a great piece of perfection.”

As it turned out, Hurts’ appearance in Taylor’s short film was only a preview to his involvement with Jordan Brand. Last week, Michael Jordan’s global company announced that Hurts was signing on as a brand ambassador and Jordan athlete. It’s a full-circle moment for Hurts, who wore player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats in every game he played during the 2022 season.

With the iconic “Jumpman” on his cleats, Hurts went 14-1 as a starter during the regular season, combining for a team-record 4,461 total yards with 35 total touchdowns, and finishing with All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades.

“It takes a special type of athlete to be a part of the Jordan Brand, so we’re thrilled to welcome Jalen to the family,” Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah said in a statement. “On the field, Jalen’s commitment to excellence shines, but perhaps even more impactful is what he personally embodies. Jalen understands the importance of believing in yourself and staying dedicated to your passions. He empowers all of us to help one another rise. That characteristic and commitment is one of the hallmarks of the Jordan Brand, and is what makes Jalen a perfect fit for our team.”

Hurts, who received his master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma this past spring, is one of only three NFL quarterbacks signed to Jordan Brand, joining the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and the Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young. Even before Hurts became an ambassador for the brand, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni likened Hurts to Jordan after he recorded three total touchdowns in the team’s win over the New York Giants in the NFC playoffs.

“Jordan fits Jalen because of the type of mentality that Michael Jordan approaches day to day with,” center Jason Kelce said last week. “Jalen is highly competitive. He wants to win at all times. He has that attitude when he steps on the field, he thinks he’s the best player out there. But he’s humble enough to know he has to keep working and getting better. I think we’re really, really lucky and fortunate to have a guy that lives that way, each and every day, in season, out of season, before he goes to sleep — because that rubs off on the rest of our offense. That’s who he is.

“I don’t think he’s trying to be a brand, I just think that’s how it works for him and what his M.O. is. That’s the best situation when you’re not faking it and that’s just who you are — you just get to be yourself.”

‘Staying true to myself’

Tucked in the corner of the front entrance of the Eagles locker room is Hurts’ stall. A black and white poster — an image of Jordan with the attached quote: “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, and others MAKE it happen” — is positioned eye level from inside his locker.

This daily reminder carries extra significance for Hurts considering he is now a Jordan Brand athlete. Hurts revealed he keeps in contact with the basketball legend, labeling Jordan as a “great mentor.”

“It’s a great, great honor,” Hurts said of his newest partnership. “I obviously have a ton of respect for MJ and what he’s been able to build and his brand, to be part of that now and carry on that legacy he set, it’s an honor.”

As Hurts’ football career continues to unravel and develop, so will his endeavors as a businessman.

Asked what his long-term vision of his overall brand is, Hurts paused for several seconds before offering his reply: “I think the honest answer to that is if it stands within the values of being true to yourself, being true to the people that support you and have shown support ... that would be my No. 1 value.”

Hurts the businessman prioritizes authenticity and staying true to his roots. Those are qualities he enjoys dispersing within himself as a football player. With each season, Hurts is consistently looking to help identify and establish his team’s makeup. He tells himself each day this upcoming season’s version of the Eagles will not be identical to any other roster he’s been a part of.

For the ever-stoic Hurts, that part of the quest to repeat as NFC champs is what makes him crack a smile every so often.

“It will be a journey,” he said. “The important thing for us — and I’ve said it time and time again — is understanding the importance of establishing our identity. We have to have a great sense of urgency in doing that. But it happens within itself. Every team is different. Everybody is working hard, I know it. Everybody needs to come with the right intention and intensity. Establishing our identity is something that we’re excited to pursue and embark on.”