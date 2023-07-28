Eagles rookie Jalen Carter has a lofty goal, but is off to a promising start to training camp

Jalen Carter has already become a topic of conversation among Eagles offensive linemen.

The rookie defensive tackle out of Georgia didn’t need much time to exhibit the traits that led to him being considered the best player in April’s NFL draft. He’s quickly risen from the third-team defensive unit at the start of camp to working in with the starters at times during Friday’s practice.

During Wednesday’s camp-opening session, Carter found his way into the backfield against starting guard Landon Dickerson during the last team period of practice. On Friday, Carter had a couple of disruptive plays even when facing multiple blockers.

It’s early yet, but center Jason Kelce said the interior linemen have already noticed the difficulties that Carter’s blend of power and speed present, calling the swim move he put on Dickerson “drastic.”

Advertisement

“The way he’s moving around [stands out],” Kelce said. “Already the guards are talking about different things to try to do against him.”

Following a turbulent predraft process where concerns about Carter’s character and conditioning led to him falling in the draft, the start of camp has been relatively smooth for the No. 9 overall pick.

After struggling to finish drills during Georgia’s pro day last March, Carter said he spent the offseason training with a former high school coach in his hometown of Apopka, Fla. As a result, he said, he didn’t have trouble with the team’s conditioning test, something Nick Sirianni also alluded to when saying every player on the team passed the test earlier this week.

» READ MORE: Eagles practice observations: Sloppy start; Jalen Carter passes the early eye test

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai emphasized the limited practice reps he’s seen from the entire rookie class when discussing Carter, but said the 22-year-old’s work off the field has been in line with the rest of the group.

“He’s learning to be a pro,” Desai said. “Just like Sydney [Brown] and Nolan [Smith]. He’s doing a great job and taking ownership. He knows what it is in terms of the preparation for your mind and your body, off the field, in the weight room, in the training room, all that stuff. And he’s embracing it and learning it. He’s doing a great job.”

The transition from college to the NFL can be especially difficult for defensive tackles. There are plenty of examples of dominant interior rushers who took several years to round into form and very few examples of young defensive tackles making an impact in their first year. Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald are the two major outliers; each won defensive rookie of the year honors en route to Pro Bowl nods, with Suh also being named first-team All-Pro in 2010.

Carter hopes to join the group of outliers.

“I want to be defensive rookie of the year,” Carter said. “I have a lot of goals. They change every day, but the main goal is to be defensive rookie of the year.”

Doing so will require a quick transition for Carter, who should get an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in the Eagles rotation inside. Fletcher Cox and Carter’s former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis both figure to have significant roles on the interior, especially on early downs for Davis.

Still, there’s plenty of room for Carter to get on the field for pass-rushing chances, particularly at the 4i-technique spot vacated by Javon Hargrave, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency after logging 11 sacks last year. It’s an alignment Carter excelled at in college, particularly when sharing the field with Davis during the 2021 season.

It’s early yet, but Carter said the transition from Georgia to the Eagles has been mostly defined by shorter practice times and a similar climate even on a 90-plus-degree day at the NovaCare Complex.

“I’m from Florida,” he said. “We get heat down there. It’s nothing new.”

Carter said the biggest challenges he’s faced so far have been dealing with NFL offensive linemen and more advanced technique.

“Guys are stronger,” Carter said. “The technique is very different. What I’ve learned about our O-line, they might not just throw their hands a lot, they might use a little finesse, with their little stance and all that. It’s harder to read the run and the pass. I just have to learn.”