“I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional quarterback in this league,” Pederson said. “And he’s proven that. ... We gotta continue to battle and fight and work and work with him individually. Get him within the confines of the offense and the structure and just get back to being Carson Wentz and back on track. That’s my focus with him to just get him back to the level of play that we all know he has shown us and that he’s capable of doing.”