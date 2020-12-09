It sounds like Doug Pederson plans to rework the Eagles offense a bit.
One day after benching Carson Wentz and naming Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback, Pederson spent part of his Wednesday news conference talking about the coaching staff’s plan for supporting their rookie quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The 9-3 Saints have one of the best defenses in the league, ranking No. 1 in yards allowed and No. 4 in points allowed. They’ve given up a league-low 3.3 yards per carry and have 13 interceptions.
“You’ve got to attempt and try to establish a little bit of the run game, that helps,” Pederson said. “He can be a part of that, I think, and just go out and maybe try to find some easy completions. Maybe the quick game and a screen here and there and maybe try to find some easy completions ... something that’s trying to get him into the flow of the game.
“This is the No. 1 defense,” Pederson added. “It’s no easy task obviously. He’s facing a really good opponent this week. It’s our job as coaches, it’s my job as a play caller to try and help him that way and get into the flow of the game and and we’ll see what happens from there.”
Hurts came in last Sunday for Wentz in the second half of the team’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and completed 5 of his 12 passing attempts for one touchdown and one interception.
Given the matchup and the current state of the Eagles offense, it would be understandable if Hurts struggles in his first start. Still, Pederson wouldn’t commit to Hurts being the starter beyond this week when asked.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t predict the future, right?” Pederson said. “Come on. All I can focus on is today and getting our team prepared today and getting our guys ready for Sunday.”
On Wentz, Pederson said he still has faith the former franchise quarterback can turn things around.
“I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional quarterback in this league,” Pederson said. “And he’s proven that. ... We gotta continue to battle and fight and work and work with him individually. Get him within the confines of the offense and the structure and just get back to being Carson Wentz and back on track. That’s my focus with him to just get him back to the level of play that we all know he has shown us and that he’s capable of doing.”
Pederson said he expects Wentz to be the backup on Sunday, but said that decision would be made later in the week depending on how the week in practice goes.