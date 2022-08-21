BEREA, Ohio — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts followed up his statistically perfect performance in the preseason opener with a pair of highlight-filled joint practice sessions this week against the Browns.

With the Eagles visiting the Browns on Thursday and Friday for joint practices, Hurts favored his top three targets in the passing game — wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert — as he connected with this specific trio on multiple occasions.

“I just continue to see him progress every day,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Hurts. “I thought he did a really nice job. He had a good practice. He’s been sharp all camp.”

Most notably, Hurts connected with Brown and Goedert on consecutive plays during a full-team period on Friday. While facing a Browns defense that was without two starting defensive backs in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome, Hurts found sweet spots across the field, and allowed his receivers to do the rest. His 50-50 ball that was lofted to the left side of the end zone was snagged perfectly by Brown, who leaped high above cornerback Greedy Williams to haul in the tough reception. Moments later, Hurts connected with Goedert on an out route with the tight end outmuscling his defender in order to make the grab.

The levelheaded Hurts downplayed the magnitude of his impressive completions.

“Everyday, I just try to come out here, and focus on doing my job,” he said. “Executing the offense, doing the things I need to do to put the offense and team in the best situation ... Me and A.J. connected on some plays, he made some plays — that’s it.

“A lot of those guys one-on-one, it’s good to have ... I just give them a chance to make a play on the ball.”

One day earlier, it was Smith who shined in the joint session. The offense wasn’t particularly crisp early on, but Hurts connected nicely with Smith on a handful of stellar receptions. Smith, the team’s top selection from the 2021 draft, continues to impress as he looks to build on a rookie campaign in which he had the most receiving yards by a rookie in franchise history.

“He’s taken tremendous steps,” Hurts said of Smith. “We put a lot of work in this offseason. I’ve seen it. I was there every day, the grind that we put in. To see it come out and pay off, to be on the same page with him is good. We need to continue to build on it and grow.”

Sirianni added this about Smith: “When he came in, he was very polished. He’s one of those guys that ... is going to soak everything up and he’s going to see things, and naturally he’s just going to get better. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, he feels like he’s running faster out there, and then just everything with his game has gotten better because that’s just the way DeVonta works.”

Sirianni hasn’t indicated whether Hurts, Smith or any of the other starters will play Sunday in the team’s second preseason game. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declared Friday that he doesn’t plan on playing any of his starters against the Eagles.

During last week’s preseason opener, Hurts played in just one series; he completed all six of his throws for 80 yards and one touchdown.

“[Joint practices] are very valuable,” Hurts said. “We talk about it as an offense all the time, you run your stuff against your defense, your defense begins to pick up the stuff you do, you see the same looks all the time. So to get a different picture out there, and know your stuff is still executing at a high level. We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to practice against the Browns, and next week against the Miami Dolphins.”

He concluded: “The best part of this is we get to watch the film whether we did it right or wrong. Holistically at these practices, that’s what I take away from it. Having so much to draw from these two practices, definitely a lot to learn from. The standard doesn’t change for us.”

