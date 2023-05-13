Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earns his master’s degree from Oklahoma

It’s been quite a few months for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback was named an MVP finalist in January, led his team to Super Bowl LVII in February, and signed a then-record five-year, $255 million contract extension ($179 million) last month. On Friday, Hurts added yet another achievement to his quickly growing resume by earning his master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma. He was on hand in Norman, Okla. to walk across the stage at graduation and receive his diploma.

Hurts, who completed a bachelor’s degree in public relations and information sciences in only three years at the University of Alabama in 2018, transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 and played his final collegiate season for the Sooners. In his one season at OU, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, and racked up 1,298 yards on the ground and another 20 scores. Hurts completed his degree over the past few months.

Education holds a special place in the Hurts family, as Hurts’ mother, Pamela, is a special education teacher in their home state of Texas. His father, Averion, is a high school football coach at Hurts’ alma mater Channelview High School. Hurts told Essence in April that his mom’s commitment to bettering herself has inspired him.

“She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor,” he recalls. “That’s a living testimony for me.”

Hurts, 24, will look to build off a breakout season and run to the Super Bowl. He finished second in MVP voting last season to Patrick Mahomes and led the Eagles to a 14-3 record. The Eagles open up the 2023 season on the road in New England against the Patriots on Sept.10.