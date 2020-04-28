The Eagles have always invested lavishly at the backup quarterback position. They have seldom regretted it. They drafted Kevin Kolb with the 35th overall pick in 2007, then flipped him in 2011 to Arizona for both a second-round pick and starting cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. In 2009, with Kolb already on the roster, Lurie green-lighted the acquisition of Michael Vick for the next two seasons at a cost of about $7 million. Vick entered 2010 as Kolb’s backup, then led the Eagles to the playoffs. Two years later, when Vick was only 31, in the second year of an $80 million deal, and was one season removed from his fourth Pro Bowl, the Eagles drafted Foles in the third round with the 88th overall pick. That’s just 35 picks lower than Hurts.