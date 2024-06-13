Don’t panic over Jalen Hurts’ non-answers about Nick Sirianni’s demotion with the Eagles

I’ve spent the last 28 years in Philadelphia looking for reasons to be alarmed at the slightest hiccup or irregularity at press conferences. I’m good at it.

On Thursday, when Jalen Hurts paused, pondered, and ultimately botched his answers to two powder-puff questions regarding how coach Nick Sirianni was handling the takeover of his offense by new coordinator Kellen Moore, unlike most of the local talk radio hosts and at least one Inquirer columnist, I was not alarmed. The topic has now been beaten to death for a week.

What was I missing?

As it turns out, I am not alone.

A few days after the incident (or non-incident), the Twitter/X account of one of the stations, 94-WIP, held a listener poll asking the question: Do you think Jalen Hurts (sic) recent comments about Nick Sirianni is (sic) an issue?

Besides its dropped apostrophe and its improper verb tense, this question was awesome, not only in its content but also because it proved me right (sort of). Almost two-thirds of the 2,386 respondents voted “No,” as in, the comments were not an issue.

As an occasional host at WIP who posts polls, I realize that these polls are flawed. However, considering that the narrative for days promoted Hurts’ comments as an existential problem that foretold the inevitable collapse of both the 2024 season and modern civilization in general, it was surprising that so many folks saw things my way. To be fair, it’s usually surprising when folks see things my way; such is the cost of brilliance.

Frankly, I found nothing particularly alarming or irregular about the responses.

Hurts first replied: “I mean, that’s a great question, I don’t know that I know the answer to it.”

Pressed, he said of Sirianni: “I think he’s just been great in the messages he’s delivering to the team. He’s trying to be very intentional with what he’s saying. Yeah.”

Hurts clearly didn’t want to answer the question. So, he didn’t. I think that’s about the size of it.

No, Hurts didn’t say, “Nick is the greatest coach ever, and how dare you ask that question.”

But that doesn’t mean he has a problem with Sirianni. Considering the source, it means ... nothing.

Incredibly, this story still has legs. Since we’re a week removed from it, and since neither of them is likely to speak again for weeks, this molehill could become Mount Everest by the time training camp begins. That seems ... excessive.

But you can’t blame a guy if he’s trying to be diplomatic about what clearly has become Siriani’s reduction in power and involvement, and the accompanying disgrace. I don’t think Hurts was trying to be disrespectful, and I didn’t hear him being disrespectful, and I think it’s relatively disrespectful to imply that he was disrespectful. Respectfully.

Hurts and Sirianni might just be victims of timing and circumstance.

Would this be a big deal if it wasn’t early June, when the NFL shuts down? What if the Eagles’ roster wasn’t set? What if there was a quarterback controversy? What if other news existed?

The Sixers and Flyers are, typically, idle. The Phillies were in London for the weekend. Something had to fill the void.

Karma

There’s another possibility.

I’ve covered every second of Hurts’ career, and while he often delivers byzantine non-answers like this, I really can’t remember Hurts being disrespectful to anyone — at least, anyone other than reporters.

Maybe that’s the crux of this. Maybe Hurts’ chickens are coming home to roost.

Hurts has often been dismissive, reluctant, condescending, and rude to reporters. It’s been a while since Hurts has echoed Alabama coach Nick Saban in calling sports news and analysis ”rat poison,” but he said it a lot in his first three seasons. Furthermore, he said it to the actual poisoners, or maybe it was to the actual rats: The roles have never been defined.

At any rate, it is a rude analogy, and rudeness sometimes begets revenge.

On-brand

Further, he seldom says anything remotely controversial. He generally avoids human interaction, which is weird for a team leader.

Jalen Hurts is so insular, he won’t even talk to himself.

Maybe so much is being made of so little today because of the way Hurts has treated his interrogators in the past. And trust me, his interrogators have been exceedingly kind to him.

And while Hurts didn’t praise Sirianni’s graciousness in handling the loss of power, Hurts never really praises anyone. He never really shows warmth. Why would he act differently with his coach?

For years, Hurts has presented himself like he’s a young Jedi who has solved the mysteries of the galaxy and, when he deigns to speak, speaks only in riddle and metaphor. That’s fine when you win, but when you lose, those maxims sound silly — especially when you lose six of your last seven.

I actually think Hurts is trying to be more transparent. More honest. Less condescending. Less philosophical. As such, speaking plainly is a chore for him for a while.

Nick who?

I honestly don’t think Hurts has an opinion about Sirianni. Think about it.

Nick didn’t draft him. Nick made him earn the starting job in 2021 — over Joe Flacco. Nick has not coached Hurts well at any point of their partnership. Sirianni surrendered play-calling seven games into 2021, his first season, and, once he was out of the way, Hurts thrived under Shane Steichen and QB coach Brian Johnson, who became the offensive coordinator last season after Steichen left. Hurts played pretty well through the first 11 games last year, but when he and Johnson faltered, Sirianni could not salvage the season.

In fact, it can be argued that Hurts has succeeded in spite of Nick Sirianni’s coaching.

Hurts has really never shown much adoration of Sirianni.

When Hurts quotes coaches who influenced him, he usually references Saban and occasionally his father, Averion, who coached him in high school. You know who Jalen never references?

Nick Sirianni.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t like or doesn’t respect Sirianni. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to work for him, either. They’re just different dudes.

Sirianni repeatedly presents himself as an über-exuberant, back-slapping, high-fiving, fan-taunting popinjay. You know who doesn’t act like that? Nick Saban ... and Jalen Hurts.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a rift.

I admit that it’s kind of crazy that I, of all people, am trying to minimize an incident that foments controversy. If Hurts’ brand is smug condescension and inaccurate aphorisms, then mine is probably overreaction to understatement.

Hey, I’m all for outrage.

But only when it’s justified and verified.